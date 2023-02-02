Data & Audience Specialist

ACM is a specialist creative industries education provider with approximately 2,200 students on a range of FE and HE programmes in Music Performance, Creative Artistry, Production, Technical Services, Business Management and Game Development. Our creative and dynamic environment blends academic excellence and professionalism alongside leading-edge industry thinking and business innovation.

ACM’s Vision:

ACM will incubate potential and talent, supporting the personalised development needs of our students to facilitate a structured path from education to employment.

We provide a safe and supported space where creative talent and imagination can flourish in a caring environment. Barriers to learning are identified through a holistic and person-centred approach to unlock the potential of the individual, enabling personal growth through professional and academic development. Our core aim is for our students to enjoy lifelong sustainable careers underpinned by applied learning and a specialist, cutting-edge curriculum.

Therefore, our vision is to not only be the leader in applied, industry-connected, creative arts education but to also be the leader in care and support for mental health and other traditional barriers to learning, thereby driving up the standards expected within higher and further education.

ACM’s Mission:

To provide an immersive student experience, with a curriculum which is connected to the industry in real-time, based on a learning by doing ethos. Our core aim is to build confidence and self-awareness, providing students with the skills necessary to recognise and take opportunities.

Ultimately our mission is to enable students to fulfil their potential and enjoy a sustainable career within the creative arts industry.

ROLE PURPOSE:

The Academy of Contemporary Music (ACM) is looking for an exceptional individual to help us break new ground in the world of data and audience understanding. We are looking for somebody who can help us manage and understand the multitude of digital touch points we have across the organisation.

ACM generates tens of thousands of pieces of data on a weekly, monthly and annual basis. Data that is generated by not only our digital footprint, but also our outreach programme, onboard students and beyond into our alumni. Understanding our audience is central to not only our lead-generation strategy but also our acquisition, onboarding and retention efficacy.

This will be somebody who can take all of these data points and translate them into workable and implementable briefs to not only our digital marketing and content team, but also the wider organisation in Student Experience and Education. We need an insightful thinker that can look at data, turn it into information and onto knowledge. In other words not just what data represents but what it means.

Data and audience insights in the education space constantly evolves as does ACM , the ability to scan the horizon both internally and externally is essential.

ACM is an institution that not only teaches our students how to be resilient and self-starting, but expects that of our team members too. Like the Creative Industries themselves, ACM eschews traditional hierarchy. We support good ideas, hard work and inspirational thinking wherever it takes place in the organisation. The successful candidate will be expected to take briefs and report results directly to the Group Chairman - and senior management. With this exposure comes a greater sphere of responsibility than in most institutions.

If you have the skills, energy and ambition to guide an institution with insight and data intelligence from your very first day, you will find ACM a supportive, energising and inspirational place.

MAIN RESPONSIBILITIES:

To carry out deep analysis and interpretation of all data points across the organisation.

Development and implementation of data collection management and strategies to maximise efficiency and quality.

Regular clear and robust reporting of insights aligned with organisational objectives.

Trend and pattern recognition and reporting on data

Presentation of Data to the Executive Chairman and Senior Management.

PERSON SPECIFICATION:

Essential

Extensive previous experience working in a data analyst or Business Data Analyst environment

Excellent grasp of all data and analytic models including segmentation.

Practical experience and understanding of statistical packages for analysing data sets

A passion for statistical analysis and the organisation of data and ability to disseminate significant amounts of information with attention to detail and accuracy.

Experience in using CRM and Analytics tools such as Google Analytics

Excellent communication skills both written and verbal

Comfortable working in a fast paced and ever changing environment

All ACM staff work to the same values which are:

Inclusivity

To empower individuals from diverse backgrounds, to maintain accessibility, and provide an inclusive organisational culture.

Supportive environments

To provide environments that support personal and professional development through a holistic approach and bring the benefits of the creative arts to the wider community.

Agility and innovation

To provide an inspiring organisational culture that embraces innovation through openness, flexibility, creativity and self-evaluation.

Connectivity

To recognise the benefits of working closely with industry and others, to embrace new technologies, and to provide meaningful opportunities, in order to enhance learning.

Professional and academically strong standards

To provide state of the art professional environments, to inspire determination and enthusiasm, and ensure high professional and academic standards

ACM is committed to safeguarding and promoting the welfare and wellbeing of our students and staff and we follow Safer Recruitment processes. All applicants will be required to complete screening appropriate to the post. This includes a Disclosure and Barring Service check and checks with past employers.

This job purpose reflects the core activities of the post. As the Department and the post-holder develop, there will inevitably be some changes to the duties for which the post is responsible, and possibly to the emphasis of the post itself. ACM expects that the post-holder will recognise this and will adopt a flexible approach to work. This could include undertaking relevant training where necessary. Should significant changes to the job purpose become necessary, the post-holder will be consulted and the changes reflected in a revised job purpose.

ACM reserves the right to close job adverts earlier than the advertised end date where required based on volume of applications.