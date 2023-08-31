Data & Distribution Assistant

About Extreme Music

Extreme Music is an international production / library music business that forms part of Sony Music Publishing. Extreme Music has operations in Berlin, Stockholm, Sydney, New York and Los Angeles and is headquartered in London. We’re all about the music. Known for nosebleed high production values, our unrivalled roster includes Quincy Jones, Hans Zimmer, Sir George Martin, Snoop Dogg, Two Steps from Hell, Labrinth and many more.

About the Position:

The Data and Distribution Assistant will work within the Post Production team at Extreme Music reporting to the Senior Manager, Distribution. You will assist in the coordination, collection, and tracking of data & audio for the website. This includes communicating with 3rd party catalogues, Sony Music Publishing admin teams & global Extreme Music teams to ensure the safe and efficient stream of projects through to release.

Key Responsibilities:

Add all albums to Backstage including composer and split information

Manage receipt, process & release of 3rd party label deliveries

Assist Copyright in ensuring data is sent/modified for registrations

Rename, convert, check and upload mastered audio to the website and communicate globally that corresponding processes can begin

Maintain music server – ensure everything is tidy & correct, troubleshoot data errors and other issues

Assist in ensuring web features are operating well and give feedback on improvements

Research the latest in technological advances and improve processes & storage solutions when possible

Assist production team with any additional tasks as required

Who You Are:

Proven experience working in a similar audio management role.

Previous experience with spreadsheet programs such as Microsoft Excel including data importing and data matching – essential.

Previous experience with File Transfer Protocol clients desirable.

Familiarity with audio/artwork file formats.

Desirable Requirements:

Good knowledge of music with a background in music production.

A wide interest in music for film and television. Experience of / a good understanding of production music.

Cooperation with composers, agents & sales teams globally

Ability to give accurate feedback to creatives.

Detail-oriented with excellent project management and coordination skills.

Ability to work with team members in other countries.

Motivated self-starter with great time management skills and ability to multi-task.

Proactive approach to all areas of responsibility and putting forward ideas to continually improve the organisation and performance of the division.

As an active part of a culturally and socially diverse society, Sony Music Publishing’s aim is that our workforce is diverse and inclusive. Sony Music Publishing is an equal opportunity employer and supports workforce diversity.

We employ, retain, promote and otherwise treat all employees and job applicants according to their merit, qualifications, competence and talent. We apply this policy without regard to any individual’s sex, race, religion, origin, age, sexual orientation, marital status, medical condition or disability.