Database and Scheduling Assistant

Background

Key Production works with major and independent record labels as well as individual artists to offer end-to-end manufacturing solutions in vinyl, CD, print and bespoke packaging. We work with some of the biggest names in the music industry and our network reaches across the globe. With a rich 30 year history, what began as a one woman operation has grown to employ more than 60 people and is the UK music industry’s leading Design and Manufacturing Services Company. With welcoming offices in London, Brighton and Sheffield, Key Production is a place where you are positively encouraged and supported to learn and grow in an environment that inspires you to push yourself to achieve your goals whilst putting fulfilment, happiness and wellbeing high on its priority list.

Job Summary

Working from either our London HQ, just a short distance from Kings Cross or our newly acquired spacious Brighton base, you will join a well-established and eclectic team overseeing the manufacture of vinyl, CD, DVD, Cassette and Bespoke Packaging.

You will provide administrative support to the company by assisting with data entry and management, along with carrying out administrative tasks that keep the database and production scheduling running reliably whilst ensuring that data is up-to-date and accurate.

Working on our bespoke database system as well as on internal production schedules, your new role will largely be to support the Production department but will also involve interaction with and support of other departments. You will be the primary internal point of contact regarding the scheduling of work at a number of our major suppliers and will need to communicate updates to the company on a regular basis.

Main Responsibilities:

Entering and managing data, ensuring accuracy at all times

Scheduling production jobs with our suppliers

Overseeing the release of orders to our suppliers in a timely fashion

Communicating latest turnaround information internally

Running reports on behalf of the production department

Providing Database Support and advising users on database best practice

Working on both scheduling and database improvements

To be considered for this role, you will be:

An excellent communicator

Highly numerate

Disciplined, organised and possess excellent time management skills

Able to work under pressure within a fast paced environment

A team player with a can-do attitude

Highly detail-oriented and organised

Skills and experience desired for the role:

Computer skills – should be comfortable accessing information and using different programs (in particular Microsoft Excel)

Data entry – understanding of data entry processes and best practices

Database experience would be advantageous

Key Production is an equal opportunity employer encouraging diversity in the workplace. All qualified applicants will receive consideration for employment without regard to race, colour, national origin, gender, age, religion, disability, sexual orientation, or veteran status, or any other status or characteristic protected by law.

Please email your CV and covering letter to recruitment@keyproduction.co.uk