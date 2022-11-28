Job Title - Day-to-Day Artist Manager (Recording)

Salary - £40-50k (experience dependent)

Location: Soho, London

Office hours: Full time Mon-Fri 9.30 - 6.30pm

Goodlife Artist Management (previously Nerve) is an artist management company based in central London managing Annie Macmanus, The Blessed Madonna, Fred again.., HAAi, Rain Radio, Skrillex, Daniel Avery and Tiga amongst others.

We have recently signed a new artist and are looking for someone with 3-5 years record label or management experience, project management of high profile record release experience essential, to join our small but rapidly growing team. The right person would have a love of electronic music and be excited to work both collaboratively and independently across a number of artists on the roster on the recording side.

The ideal candidate would have experience in:

How to structure and run releases, at national and international level

Understanding of social network management and creative marketing strategies

Managing record label teams and external press/marketing/social network teams

Knowledge and experience of domestic and international press

Producer/featured artist deals and contracting

Understanding of label copy, publishing, sync and licensing

Key responsibilities include but not limited to:

Managing record label relations

Running release campaigns, managing timelines

Studio sessions scheduling and itineraries

Arranging content at live shows and overseeing delivery to partners

Delivering music, artwork and marketing assets to teams

Managing remix requests

Tracking recording income, instructing artist accountants

Merchandise strategy design and coordination

Artist diary management

Please send covering letter and CVs to jobs@goodlife-management.com