Job Title - Day-to-Day Artist Manager (Recording)
Salary - £40-50k (experience dependent)
Location: Soho, London
Office hours: Full time Mon-Fri 9.30 - 6.30pm
Goodlife Artist Management (previously Nerve) is an artist management company based in central London managing Annie Macmanus, The Blessed Madonna, Fred again.., HAAi, Rain Radio, Skrillex, Daniel Avery and Tiga amongst others.
We have recently signed a new artist and are looking for someone with 3-5 years record label or management experience, project management of high profile record release experience essential, to join our small but rapidly growing team. The right person would have a love of electronic music and be excited to work both collaboratively and independently across a number of artists on the roster on the recording side.
The ideal candidate would have experience in:
- How to structure and run releases, at national and international level
- Understanding of social network management and creative marketing strategies
- Managing record label teams and external press/marketing/social network teams
- Knowledge and experience of domestic and international press
- Producer/featured artist deals and contracting
- Understanding of label copy, publishing, sync and licensing
Key responsibilities include but not limited to:
- Managing record label relations
- Running release campaigns, managing timelines
- Studio sessions scheduling and itineraries
- Arranging content at live shows and overseeing delivery to partners
- Delivering music, artwork and marketing assets to teams
- Managing remix requests
- Tracking recording income, instructing artist accountants
- Merchandise strategy design and coordination
- Artist diary management
Please send covering letter and CVs to jobs@goodlife-management.com