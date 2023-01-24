DAY TO DAY ARTIST MANAGER

We are looking for an experienced artist or project manager with record campaign experience to handle the day to day management of well established and global Electronic artists.

Reporting to the artist's primary managers, you will be main point of contact between the artist and all their wider teams and involved in every aspect of their careers.

The right person would have a love of electronic music and is someone who can not only respond to direction but actively drive strategies, campaigns, artist administration and communication.

RESPONSIBILITIES

Day to day for key client

Representing the artist in meetings with record labels, creatives, social media managers and other third parties around the world to drive global marketing campaigns

Own your strategies; Build, track, analyse and report record campaign performance week on week, providing actionable insights

Managing content creation wherever necessary (records + touring); Source, negotiate and hire content creators

Analysing social and DSP data and applying it to overall artist and campaign strategy

Managing the artists’ social media strategy, creative and execution

Travelling with artist to key promo + live events

Executive assistance to artist & CEO including; diary management, scheduling meetings, booking travel, handling expenses and Planning and booking recording sessions

A&R Admin; publishing splits negotiation, backend filing, registering music, label copy, mixing & mastering booking, delivering records to record label

EXPERIENCE