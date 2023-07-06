Successful management company Wildlife Entertainment are currently seeking an experienced London based Day to Day Artist Manager to manage the activities of some of our exceptional artists. This individual must be highly professional, self - motivated, detail orientated, a great communicator and enjoy being a team player. At least 4 years experience in a similar role required.

Responsibilities (including but not limited to):

Diary Management Coordinating travel and accommodation, including visa applications Supporting album and single release campaigns, including promotional activities Social media liaison/management D2C/merch initiation and management Supporting busy touring activities, engaging crew as and when needed Budgeting including live shows, promo activities and recording Assisting Artists with professional and personal needs Communicating at all times with both the CEO & MD of the company

The ideal candidate will have the following skills: