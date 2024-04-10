SUPERNATURE is an independent music and arts organisation from South London, providing management and development services to a worldwide family of game-changing artists and labels.



We're on a mission to help visionary creators carve their own unique paths through the world, by developing support systems designed to protect and nurture the modern, self-driven artist. Since 2017 we've partnered with some of the most vital figures in the independent music space, including AJ Tracey, BABii, Conducta, Dean Blunt, Iglooghost, Kiss Facility, MISOGI, Rainy Miller, Sega Bodega and Shygirl.



We're building a future where artists are truly empowered, and we're looking for passionate, likeminded people to join us on our mission.



The role



We're looking for a dedicated, highly organised day-to-day artist manager to join the team full time in our South London office. The ideal candidate will have proven experience working closely with artists, managing complex, varied workloads, and an in-depth understanding of the music industry.



The successful candidate will be responsible for a variety of duties across the management roster, from daily administrative tasks, logistics and coordination, through to complex project management, professional representation and strategic career planning.



What you'll do

Act as the main point of contact for clients, checking in daily, handling requests promptly, running meetings, filtering information and coordinating the team

Strategic planning and day-to-day management of all aspects of clients' careers, understanding their goals, developing strategies and working proactively to achieve them

Detailed international diary management and logistics, travel bookings, accommodations and itineraries for clients and senior management

Advance live shows, liaising with agents, promoters and tour party to ensure performances run smoothly and to the highest standard

Plan and implement client projects and campaigns, including global music releases, brand partnerships, international touring etc.

General admin, including invoicing and payments, budgeting, contracting, split negotiations, song registrations, visa applications, insurance etc.

Represent clients in professional situations, ensuring needs are met and partnerships maintained, including travelling to live shows, sessions, public appearances etc.

Manage and optimise clients' online presence and social media strategy, content creation and execution, maintaining overview of fan interaction

Proactively seek commercial and creative opportunities for clients

About you

A minimum of 2 years experience in artist management, or a similar fast-paced, artist-facing position in the music industry

Broad understanding of the music industry, including experience managing release campaigns, tours, commercial partnerships, copyrights, etc.

Strong digital skillset with an up-to-date understanding of social media, DSPs, data analytics and the latest relevant technologies

Excellent organisational and time management skills, ability to juggle multiple complex projects at once with a keen eye for detail

Absolute reliability and dependability at all times, with flawless follow-through on commitments and responsibilities

Excellent written, verbal and interpersonal communication skills, and ability to build strong relationships with people from all backgrounds

Natural drive and urgency, ability to adapt quickly to challenging situations and get the desired result, whatever it takes

You will be required to respond to calls and emails outside of office hours, attend events on evenings and weekends, and travel at short notice - so flexibility is key

Working here



SUPERNATURE is an equal opportunity employer. We believe a diverse workforce is critical for a more open, accessible music industry, so we encourage applicants from all cultures and backgrounds - particularly under-represented communities.



How to apply



If you like the sound of this role, please fill out the application form here.



Don't be discouraged if you don't hear from us right away, but please note we will only contact successful applicants. Thank you for your interest in working with SUPERNATURE.