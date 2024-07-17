Day to Day Artist Manager

We are looking for an experienced artist or project manager with record campaign experience to handle the day to day management of well established and global Electronic artists.
Reporting to the artist's primary managers, you will be main point of contact between the artist and all their wider teams and involved in every aspect of their careers.
The right person would have a love of electronic music and is someone who can not only respond to direction but actively drive strategies, campaigns, artist administration and communication.
RESPONSIBILITIES
- Day to day for 2 key clients
- Representing the artist in meetings with record labels, creatives, social media managers and other third parties around the world to drive global marketing campaigns
- Own your strategies; Build, track, analyse and report record campaign performance week on week, providing actionable insights
- Managing content creation wherever necessary (records + touring); Source, negotiate and hire content creators
- Analysing social and DSP data and applying it to overall artist and campaign strategy
- Managing the artists’ social media strategy, creative and execution
- Travelling with artist to key promo + live events
- Executive assistance to artist & primary manager including; diary management, scheduling meetings, booking travel, handling expenses and Planning and booking recording sessions
- A&R Admin; publishing splits negotiation, backend filing, registering music, label copy, mixing & mastering booking, delivering records to record label
EXPERIENCE
- Record Marketing Campaign is essential
- Highly organized and detail-oriented
- Flexibility, tenacity and initiative; we’re like a startup so you need to strategise AND execute. You don’t let a NO, small budget or resource stop you from delivering your brilliant idea
- Digital marketing experience or a passion for everything digital and social
- Self-motivated strategic thinker; proven ability to build, lead and execute marketing campaigns
- Love of Electronic Music
- Clear communicator; keep your teams always up to day and celebrate the wins
- Passionate about big ideas and obsessed with creative and digital culture
- An understanding of A&R admin; label copy, registering tracks with collection societies