Day to Day Manager - Music

Handle Recruitment is working with a leading Music Management company to source a Day-to-Day Manager to work exclusively for two UK Artists.

This role requires a close one-on-one relationship with the Artists which includes the following:

Assisting in managing the artists business and some aspects of personal life - ensuring all needs are being met

Extensive travel throughout the world, in some cases acting as Tour Manager (depending on the event/requirement)

Helping to seek out and secure creative and commercial opportunities for the Artist

Constantly changing diary co-ordination, logistics and contracts for live performance, endorsements, campaigns, album releases, recording and promo schedules, working closely with record labels and agents

Acting as a key contact and effectively liaising with event organisers, live agents, charities, publishers, PR agencies, Digital Media agencies & other various external parties including other Musicians, Producers and collaborators

Accompanying artist on Radio & TV promo, TV shoots, ad campaign activity, high-profile events and ensuring external parties abide by contractual agreement

The ideal candidate will have:

Significant previous demonstrable Day to Day Management experience

An understanding of release set up and campaign roll out

Experience of touring including routing and scheduling both alone and with an external TM

Previous experience of social media management / creating digital and video content for an Artist

Exceptional people skills and considerable attention to detail

Availability to travel both in the UK and internationally at short notice and occasionally for longer periods

Experience of working with high profile individuals

In addition to the usual hours you will be required to take calls and respond to emails outside of office hours so flexibility is key

Immediate interview for successful candidates, please email catriona@handle.co.uk with a CV short covering note