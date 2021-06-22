About

Verdigris Management has grown to become a global presence, whilst still remaining fiercely independent. We are a full service management company; able to deliver at every level for our roster of Mercury and Grammy-nominated artists, producers and mixers.

We are an independent management company representing a diverse roster of clients, looking for an experienced day to day manager to look after our developing artist roster; working as part of the team in our London office.

You will be the main point of contact between the artists and their teams around the world; from their labels, distributors, live agents and publishers, to their lawyers and accountants. You’ll need to be able to understand and communicate the artist’s personal and creative needs whilst maintaining a solid administrative foundation.

This is a demanding role which requires patience and empathy as well as the ability to deliver answers to the artists’ teams promptly and concisely.

YOUR RESPONSIBILITIES WILL INCLUDE BUT NOT BE LIMITED TO:

Making sure the artists’ best interests are represented at all times.

Comms:

Daily communication with the artist - Seeking approval from the artists on all requests.

Producing weekly updates for the artists.

Clear and regular communication with the artists’ teams (label/agent/publisher/accountant etc).

Producing daily, weekly and annual schedules and itineraries for the artist.

Maintaining a detailed shared diary for the artist:

Scheduling and coordination of press interviews, communicating closely with both the artists and the publicists, and keeping track of when press interviews run.

Building and distributing artist day sheets for promo activities. This involves coordinating logistics such as booking transport, working schedules, arranging hair and makeup, etc…

Traveling with the artist to key promo bookings and live events.

Live:

Helping to book shows for artists / facilitate show announcements.

In the instance where the artist is not touring with TM - help to advance shows.

Attending shows and events when required outside of normal working hours.

Campaign Strategy:

For some clients, be responsible for origination and overlooking a campaign timeline and making sure all content is delivered within designated deadlines and budgets.

Keeping an overview of the artist’s social media presence and fan interaction.

Oversee artists D2C strategy - in some cases, assist in production and scheduling of physical and digital releases with our distributors.

Budgeting:

Overseeing all recording and touring budgets.

Chasing outstanding monies owed

Register live shows with PRS / tracks on PPL

IN THE FIRST 3 MONTHS YOU WILL BE REQUIRED TO:

Build a relationship with the artists

Establish a clear communication structure with the artists

Build relationships with the artist’s wider team

REQUIREMENTS:

Minimum 3 years experience in management or at a label environment.

An in-depth knowledge of the music industry, international plans and a passion for music.

Collaborative, team player able to form relationships with colleagues and artists on the roster. Entrepreneurial and “can do” spirit, with a progressive and creative attitude.

An up-to-date knowledge of current trends in the music industry and the digital space - marketing experience welcomed.

A firm understanding of streaming and the role it plays within the modern business.

A very strong communicator – both verbal and written.

Meticulously organised / keen eye for detail.

Self driven and highly motivated.



Love this job and want to apply?

For consideration, please email us your CV [jobs.at.verdigris@gmail.com] with a short note expressing the reason(s) for your interest in this position, and use “Day-to-day Manager” plus your full name in the subject line of the email.

Thank you!