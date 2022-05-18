Schedule: 40 hours per week (M – F), with additional hours as required. Travel for position will be required.
Currently seeking a London-based Day-to-Day Manager for a global artist with an expanding business platform. This individual must be highly motivated, detail-oriented, and be able to communicate effectively and efficiently with other team members. In this position, the hired individual will be a center point of contact for other members of the Artist’s team, and will need to liaise with record labels, publicists, agents, music publishers, live booking agents, creative teams, lawyers, social/digital teams, accountants, and personal assistants. Applicants must have prior experience in working in highly confidential environments, possess a critical thinking skill set, have excellent references, and a desire to travel the world.
Responsibilities (including but not limited to):
- Extensive diary management across multiple time zones
- Coordinating travel, including accommodation and chartered flights
- Maintaining up-to-date personal identification for artist (i.e. Visas and Passport)
- Negotiating and booking hair/makeup and styling teams for events and promotional activities.
- Assisting artist with personal and professional needs
- Coordinating logistics and contracts for music releases, performances, paid endorsements, studio recording, promotional scheduling
- Attending radio, promotional events, and campaign activities/appearances with the artist
- Confirming that all partners are abiding by their contractual agreements
- Managing confidential materials/information
Skills / Qualifications
- Bachelor’s Degree
- Previous experience in entertainment
- Previous experience in a role that required a high level of confidentiality
- Previous experience with basic bookkeeping and expense management
- Open availability/flexibility with scheduling
- Prior experience in working in a fast-paced environment
- Understanding of album release campaigns
- Understanding of tour scheduling/management
- Highly organized and self-motivated
- Must be able to work in a team-oriented environment
- Reliable and calm under pressure
- Punctual and able to adapt to situations quickly
- Excellent written and verbal skills
- Must have broad computer literacy and a willingness to learn about new and developing platforms
- The ability to take initiative
- Exceptional interpersonal skills
- Must be detail oriented