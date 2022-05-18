Your site will load in 16 seconds
Schedule: 40 hours per week (M – F), with additional hours as required. Travel for position will be required.

 

Currently seeking a London-based Day-to-Day Manager for a global artist with an expanding business platform. This individual must be highly motivated, detail-oriented, and be able to communicate effectively and efficiently with other team members. In this position, the hired individual will be a center point of contact for other members of the Artist’s team, and will need to liaise with record labels, publicists, agents, music publishers, live booking agents, creative teams, lawyers, social/digital teams, accountants, and personal assistants. Applicants must have prior experience in working in highly confidential environments, possess a critical thinking skill set, have excellent references, and a desire to travel the world.

 

Responsibilities (including but not limited to):

  • Extensive diary management across multiple time zones
  • Coordinating travel, including accommodation and chartered flights
  • Maintaining up-to-date personal identification for artist (i.e. Visas and Passport)
  • Negotiating and booking hair/makeup and styling teams for events and promotional activities.
  • Assisting artist with personal and professional needs
  • Coordinating logistics and contracts for music releases, performances, paid endorsements, studio recording, promotional scheduling
  • Attending radio, promotional events, and campaign activities/appearances with the artist
  • Confirming that all partners are abiding by their contractual agreements
  • Managing confidential materials/information

 

Skills / Qualifications

  • Bachelor’s Degree 
  • Previous experience in entertainment 
  • Previous experience in a role that required a high level of confidentiality 
  • Previous experience with basic bookkeeping and expense management
  • Open availability/flexibility with scheduling
  • Prior experience in working in a fast-paced environment
  • Understanding of album release campaigns
  • Understanding of tour scheduling/management
  • Highly organized and self-motivated
  • Must be able to work in a team-oriented environment
  • Reliable and calm under pressure
  • Punctual and able to adapt to situations quickly
  • Excellent written and verbal skills
  • Must have broad computer literacy and a willingness to learn about new and developing platforms
  • The ability to take initiative
  • Exceptional interpersonal skills
  • Must be detail oriented 
