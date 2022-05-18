Schedule: 40 hours per week (M – F), with additional hours as required. Travel for position will be required.



Currently seeking a London-based Day-to-Day Manager for a global artist with an expanding business platform. This individual must be highly motivated, detail-oriented, and be able to communicate effectively and efficiently with other team members. In this position, the hired individual will be a center point of contact for other members of the Artist’s team, and will need to liaise with record labels, publicists, agents, music publishers, live booking agents, creative teams, lawyers, social/digital teams, accountants, and personal assistants. Applicants must have prior experience in working in highly confidential environments, possess a critical thinking skill set, have excellent references, and a desire to travel the world.



Responsibilities (including but not limited to):



Extensive diary management across multiple time zones



Coordinating travel, including accommodation and chartered flights



Maintaining up-to-date personal identification for artist (i.e. Visas and Passport)



Negotiating and booking hair/makeup and styling teams for events and promotional activities.



Assisting artist with personal and professional needs



Coordinating logistics and contracts for music releases, performances, paid endorsements, studio recording, promotional scheduling



Attending radio, promotional events, and campaign activities/appearances with the artist



Confirming that all partners are abiding by their contractual agreements



Managing confidential materials/information



Skills / Qualifications

