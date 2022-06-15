ABOUT THE ROLE:
Palm Artists is looking for a Day to Day Manager to work closely with the Managing Director to support up to 2 artists on their roster. The Day to Day Manager will be responsible for the ongoing management of the artists’ business and their creative output. The ideal candidate will have experience working closely with talent in a professional or assistant capacity. Candidates must be local to London as this is where this position will be based out and in-person work is required.
OBJECTIVES:
- Planning and implementing artist music campaigns, including global release schedules, promo, social media plans, press, marketing and touring
- International calendar management across multiple time zones, including promo schedules, travel bookings, sorting visas, accommodations, and itineraries
- Act as key point of contact for all third parties, filtering information as needed to the artist manager and often acting as a central point for third parties to communicate or exchange information: record labels, publishers, agents, lawyers, accountants, business managers, etc.
- Efficient daily communication and information flow between all relevant parties but, most importantly, with the artist ensuring confidentiality and discretion at all times
- Schedule calls, meetings, and conference calls between multiple parties in different time zones
- Accompany the artist on Radio & TV promo, TV shoots, ad campaign activity, high-profile events and ensuring external parties abide by contractual agreement
- Coordinating manager and artists daily diary including: logistics and contracts for live performance, endorsements, campaigns, album releases, recording and promo schedules
- Securing creative and commercial opportunities for the artist
- Touring including routing and scheduling both alone and with an external TM
SKILLS AND REQUIREMENTS:
- Previous experience in day to day management with acts that are of a similar profile
- Must have a minimum of 2 years of experience working with artists/talent in a previous position
- Ability to keep track of many ongoing projects with strong attention to detail and excellent follow through
- In addition to the usual hours you will be required to take calls and respond to emails outside of office hours so flexibility is key
- A strong digital skillset - knowledge of live streaming, socials content & channel management
- This is an urgent role and priority will be given to candidates with a short notice period
- Familiarity with social media usage, Instagram, twitter, Facebook, Soundcloud, etc.
- Strong proficiency in MS Word, MS Excel, and Google docs/spreadsheets
- Excellent written, verbal, organizational, and interpersonal communication skills are essential
- Ability to work independently and prioritize multiple tasks with strict deadlines