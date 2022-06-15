ABOUT THE ROLE:

Palm Artists is looking for a Day to Day Manager to work closely with the Managing Director to support up to 2 artists on their roster. The Day to Day Manager will be responsible for the ongoing management of the artists’ business and their creative output. The ideal candidate will have experience working closely with talent in a professional or assistant capacity. Candidates must be local to London as this is where this position will be based out and in-person work is required.

OBJECTIVES:

Planning and implementing artist music campaigns, including global release schedules, promo, social media plans, press, marketing and touring

International calendar management across multiple time zones, including promo schedules, travel bookings, sorting visas, accommodations, and itineraries

Act as key point of contact for all third parties, filtering information as needed to the artist manager and often acting as a central point for third parties to communicate or exchange information: record labels, publishers, agents, lawyers, accountants, business managers, etc.

Efficient daily communication and information flow between all relevant parties but, most importantly, with the artist ensuring confidentiality and discretion at all times

Schedule calls, meetings, and conference calls between multiple parties in different time zones

Accompany the artist on Radio & TV promo, TV shoots, ad campaign activity, high-profile events and ensuring external parties abide by contractual agreement

Coordinating manager and artists daily diary including: logistics and contracts for live performance, endorsements, campaigns, album releases, recording and promo schedules

Securing creative and commercial opportunities for the artist

Touring including routing and scheduling both alone and with an external TM





SKILLS AND REQUIREMENTS: