Deputy General Manager, O2 Academy Brixton

Role The Deputy General Manager is a senior position within the team, responsible for a variety of duties that contribute to the effective management and smooth running of O2 Academy Brixton and lead exceptional delivery of our core business objectives and commercial targets. You will be passionate about the entertainment industry and highly motivated to deliver an outstanding experience to all clients and customers. Our team The Deputy General Manager is an integral role at our prestigious and internationally renowned South London venue and where our shows and events are as diverse as the individuals within it. The successful candidate will be contributing to managing, developing and motivating an innovative team to ensure high quality service, driving our inclusive culture to deliver the best possible programme of live entertainment for everyone, where collaboration is at the heart of everything we do. About you Successful background in the live entertainment industry or venue management

Experience of working as a manager or in an operational role

Proven track record in managing live performances and events

Knowledge of health and safety regulations and licensing

Excellent communication and diplomacy skills

Proficient in Microsoft Office packages

Understanding of booking and promotion of live events

Good control of operating costs and budgeting

Self-motivated and results driven What we need Personal licence holder

First-class client and customer service

Demonstrable leadership and motivation of others

Passionate and enthusiastic for the live events industry

Flexibility to work irregular hours (weekends/evenings/public holidays)

Willingness to build positive working relationships

A proactive organiser in problem-solving who can negotiate solutions

What you’ll be doing

Deputise for the General Manager in overseeing all venue operations and departments

Duty manage events and programming to the highest standard

Work collaboratively with the venue team, local authority and Company head office

Act as a point of contact and venue liaison for all contracted events and touring parties

Maximise the events diary with the General Manager

Maintain first-rate relationships with clients and partners

Support the General Manager in forecasting and budgeting

Track and review cost estimates and expenses

Contribute to the Company business objectives and commercial targets

Liaise with outsourced contractors and service providers

Ensure all paperwork and reporting is completed and professionally retained

Assist the General Manager in all licencing administration and risk assessment

Adhere to all existing and new health and safety legislation

Comply with all Company guidelines and working practices

Ensure the venue is maintained to the highest standards

Communicate any building or department issues to the general manager

Line management and training of team members as required

To publicly represent the venue and Company in a professional manner

Equal opportunities

We are passionate and committed to our people and go beyond the standard rhetoric of diversity and inclusion. You will be working in an inclusive environment and be encouraged to bring your whole self to work. We will do all that we can to help you successfully balance your work and home life. As a growing business, we’ll encourage you to develop your professional and personal aspirations, enjoy new experiences, and learn from the talented people you will be working with. It’s talent that matters to us and we encourage applications from people irrespective of their gender identity, race, sexual orientation, religion, age, disability status or caring responsibilities.

Reality check

While this is a great opportunity in an exciting industry, this is not just a chance to see shows for free! The role is not your ordinary nine-to-five and the industry is demanding, with sometimes long and unsociable hours. The excitement and energy of the shows and events we create comes from the hard work and dedication we commit to our work, and this position is no exception so get ready to bring your very best to the role.

Our company

Academy Music Group (AMG) is the UK’s leading owner and operator of live music and entertainment venues with award-winning credentials. Several of our historic theatres are

unique institutions of British music and culture and our vision is to inspire artists and audiences by hosting unforgettable live performances.

AMG is part of Live Nation Entertainment which is the world’s leading live entertainment company comprised of global market leaders: Ticketmaster, Live Nation Concerts, LN Media and Artist Nation Management.