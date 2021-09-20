Deputy General Manager - The Garage & The Grace

We have an exciting opportunity for a Deputy General Manager to join our fam at our landmark London venue located in the borough of Islington

With a rich history spanning nearly 30 years, the venue has hosted acts such as Green Day, Arctic Monkeys, Red Hot Chili Peppers, Oasis, Radiohead and My Chemical Romance. More recently, we’ve played host to Idles, Jack White, Harry Styles, The 1975, Jax Jones and Alt-J to just name a few.

We recently opened a sister-venue alongside The Garage, called The Grace, which is a 150-cap event space with a separate bar on the ground floor. Always looking to diversify our offering, we have an attractive multi-room event space for live, club and social events.

If you have a passion for music and being part of running events, an excellent work ethic and a feverish desire to pursue a career in events, we’re here for it, and we’d love to hear from you. The role is not your ordinary nine-to-five, it will be a mixture of late nights and even later ones in a demanding industry, with long and unsociable hours. If you’re not a morning person and friends and family constantly describe you as a night owl, this job will fit you like a glove.

Along with a competitive wage and benefits, you would work alongside the Senior General Manager and Production Manager and will be responsible for the following:

Duty management of the venue, including live events and clubnights, safely and providing an excellent customer journey for all.

You will be the DPS of the venue and continue to work closely with the local authorities upholding the relationship we have built up with them.

Managing, training, and leading the venue team including any subcontractors

Supporting the Senior General Manager by operating the venue inline with DHPs policies and procedures and whilst maintaining budgets.

Liaising with bands, artists and tour managers to ensure that everyone has a great fucking time at our venue.

Completing event settlements and P&L reports

Reconciling tills

Organising adequate, trained staff for all events ensuring that the company payroll is completed, and any subcontractors’ invoices are processed

Recruitment and appraisals

Completing and overseeing compliance forms and documents are adhered to ensuring that the venue had evidence of operating safely

Weekly stock reporting, ordering and receiving deliveries

Weekly line cleans

Ensure that the venue is maintained to the highest standards

Publicly representing the venue and Company in a professional manner

If you have the drive to be part of team who deliver top class live music and club events, then this is your chance to join our forward-thinking team. The role is open to those with experience in the industry looking for a step up on the ladder, as well as those already in a similar role, who are looking for a fresh challenge.

Please forward your CV with a covering letter to careers@dhpfamily.com and we look forward to receiving your application.

DHP Family is a committed Equal Opportunities employer promoting equality of opportunity. This means that everyone who either applies to or works for the Organisation is treated equally, and we welcome applications from candidates no matter their gender, age, ethnic origin, nationality, marital status, disability, sexual orientation or religious beliefs.