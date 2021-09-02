Deviate Digital are seeking a Digital Advertising Executive to join their growing team based at Tileyard Studios in Kings Cross, London.

Deviate Digital was founded by Sammy Andrews in 2017 and has been named a leading digital advisory agency to the entertainment industry by the Sunday Times.

Their client list includes internationally renowned artists, industry-leading management companies, both major and independent record labels, emerging talent, global superstars and stretches to some of the biggest names in UK touring, promoters and festivals.

Heading into an exciting fourth year as an agency, Deviate is looking to expand its digital advertising and social media management team to match the growing demand for its forward-thinking approach to digital marketing in the music industry.

COMPETITIVE SALARY + EXCELLENT BENEFITS

At Deviate Digital we provide services globally and one of our most sought after services right now is PPC, Social ads & socials content creation. We work with some of the biggest names in music and beyond and are currently recruiting a Digital Advertising Executive.

AS A DIGITAL ADVERTISING EXECUTIVE, YOU WILL:

Create and implement successful multi-channel PPC and social advertising strategies

Set up and run PPC/search/social campaigns

Contribute to and execute strategic growth plans

Analyse organic social content performance

Liaise with clients, generate briefs and deliver world-class account management

Both take part in and lead learning sessions with clients and internal teams

Deliver world-class reports and insights to our clients

Define and implement successful social media strategies for a number of clients on the entertainment realm

Master platforms including Facebook, Instagram, TikTok, Twitter, Snapchat, Discord, Reddit and Youtube, and be aware of brand new social start-ups globally

Be an expert on the best practice and native features of each platform

Understand insights in depth and be able to deliver cohesive, easy to digest reports for clients

Be extremely creative and able to brief designers and management teams about content creation, using mood boards and mock-ups

Translate the clients' goals into series of content pieces to populate social posts schedules

Build and maintain engaged digital communities across platforms for Deviate’s clients

THE IDEAL DIGITAL ADVERTISING EXECUTIVE WILL POSSESS:

A proven track record (3 years +) in digital marketing, specifically digital advertising, in an agency, freelance or in-house environment

Have a love of music and the creative industries

Have a high degree of numeracy and the ability to interpret and act on analytics

Google, Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Tiktok and YouTube ad accounts experience

The ability to work independently and as part of a team

A creative flair and a good eye for detail… you need be able to generate amazing copy and spot an awful client creative from a good one

A proven record of delivering growth and engagement campaigns on social media

Excellent copy writing skills adaptable to each client’s strategy

Tactical understanding of keyword strategy, A/B testing, and campaign configuration

The ability to use data to find insights, affect strategy, and create new processes that can be efficiently implemented across many accounts

Serious attention to detail

Knowledge about popular and niche content creators

Ability to successfully utilise, track and manage budgets and campaigns for multiple clients

A knack for writing catchy, suitable, attention-grabbing content for both PPC and/or Social Ads

A strong desire to learn: The digital marketing landscape is always changing – our team stays up-to-date on the latest trends and updates so we can deliver the best for our clients