Digital and Marketing Manager

Are you a dynamic digital and marketing professional looking for a new role where you can use your experience and make things happen?

This is an exciting time for a digital and marketing professional with at least five years experience working in digital to join the ISM. We are the leading professional body for musicians with a reputation for top rate services and campaigning. The ISM with its two sister charities has doubled in size over the past 10 years and now has over 10,000 members who come from every part of the music world. Covid-19 has hit the music sector very hard and our services have never been more in demand.

We recognise the vital importance of digital in the post Covid-19 world and so we are looking to recruit an experienced, dynamic and innovative digital and marketing professional with a deep understanding of using digital to build brand and grow business and profile across all platforms. You will be experienced in using digital to capitalise on the changing ways business is being done while also ensuring that we are promoting compelling messages to different audiences.

A team player, you will thrive on innovation and collaboration, and will be excited by going the extra mile to support the music sector, as well as possessing great design and copy writing skills. You will have high levels of emotional intelligence and excellent interpersonal skills.

You will be joining a professional staff team who are normally based in Bayswater, London where the emphasis is on good communication and team work.

For a full job description please visit https://www.ism.org/about/vacancies



To apply please send a full CV and covering letter saying why you are right the person for the job to recruitment@ism.org.

Closing date is Monday 8 June 2020 at 9.00 a.m. Interviews will be held during the following two weeks.