Introduction

We are currently looking to hire a digital and social media specialist to work closely with Recording artist Moncrieff to Grow his profile and audience across social media and develope/further establish Moncrieff’s own unique identity and voice across social Media. We are looking for someone who is passionate, understands Moncrieff’s potential and is committed in the endeavour of breaking Moncrieff on social media.

Main Goals:

To Grow Moncrieff’s following across all social media platforms with a focus on tiktok, reels and Youtube.

Key Responsibilities

Create and execute strategies to “break” tracks socially across all social and digital platforms

Collaborate closely with Moncrieff to align social and digital campaigns to his creative vision and to establish his unique identity and voice.

Identify, understand and utilise social media trends to increase Moncrieff’s following.

Running analysis and creating reports on growth and changes to social networks for Moncrieff

Find, engage and develop Moncrieff’s target audiences via digital platforms.

Co management (with Moncrieff) of all digital activities.

Keeping abreast of new digital innovation and platforms that might be useful or relevant for Moncrieff

Experience

Required

Tik Tok native user and demonstrated skill and understanding of the platform

Understanding of how to market music on social media

Understanding of Paid advertising

A digital native and avid user of social media who is enthusiastic about innovation and technology.

Passionate about music with a desire to work in digital and progress in the music industry

Creative flair, someone with ideas.

A finger on the pulse of the latest innovations and consumer trends in digital media.

Some knowledge of digital marketing & current digital music developments.

Experience using/ maintaining social networking sites & streaming services

Ability to analyse data.

Understanding and experience using Google Analytics and other Social Media Analytics.

Self-motivated, hard-working and enthusiastic.

Flexible and able to prioritise own workload.

Experience in Content creation.

Some experience with video editing software

Desired

Experience working in ‘music’ (personal or professional).

Marketing experience.

Confident in using graphics software (e.g. InDesign, Photoshop, AfterEffects, Flash).

Initial salary of 20hrs/wk @£2200 per month with potential for contract to be extended and bonuses to be paid depending on results