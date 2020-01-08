We are seeking a creative and organised Digital Assistant to join the award-winning digital team at Dirty Hit. Working across multiple projects, they will be responsible for helping to plan and execute social media and digital marketing campaigns.



Dirty Hit is an Independent label based in West London. The ideal candidate will immerse themselves in the culture of the label, joining a close team of people working together in a rapidly expanding business.



Salary depending on experience. 1-2 years relevant experience required. Please send a CV and three recent digital campaigns you have followed to employment@dirtyhit.co.uk



Deadline for applications is 31st January.



Key responsibilities:

Helping to design and execute innovative and effective digital marketing and social media plans, including content creation and database management

Day to day upkeep of social media accounts across multiple artist accounts

Analyse artist audiences and generate reports to maximise audience development and identify new opportunities and approaches for individual artists

Requirements: