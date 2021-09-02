Digital Business Affairs Manager

Sony Music Publishing is home to the world’s best songwriters, with classic catalogues including The Beatles, Queen, Motown, Carole King, Leiber & Stoller, Leonard Cohen, Stevie Wonder, Michael Jackson and The Rolling Stones, as well as beloved contemporary songwriters such as Ed Sheeran, Beyoncé, Lady Gaga, Calvin Harris, Cardi B, Daddy Yankee, Gabby Barrett, Jay-Z, Kanye West, Luke Bryan, Maluma, Marc Anthony, Miranda Lambert, Pharrell Williams, Rihanna, Sara Bareilles, Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs, Travis Scott and many more.

The Role

Reporting to the VP Digital, International, this new role has been created to support the Sony Music Publishing digital team – responsible primarily for licensing the exploitation of the Sony Music Publishing catalogue online, including by services such as Spotify, Apple Music, YouTube, TikTok and Peloton, with the aim of maximising the value of the Sony Music Publishing catalogue for the benefit of our songwriters. The department also takes a key role in the demanding operational and administrative aspects of online licensing of music publishing rights and provides support and guidance to other departments such as Global Administration, UK and International Business Affairs, Broadcast & Media Rights, Synchronisation & Licensing Teams.

The successful candidate will support the Digital team across all aspects of its work, including the negotiation and drafting of licence agreements, contract administration, copyright enforcement and takedown requests.

Key Duties & Responsibilities

Negotiation and drafting of multi-territory digital music publishing licences, with a focus on Europe

Negotiation and drafting of other legal documents, including NDAs, notices and service agreements

Contract administration, including completion of pre- and post-signing formalities

Liaising with other departments, including Finance, Administration, Business Affairs and Synchronisation departments, and providing support and advice on matters related to digital licensing

Advising colleagues on legal and commercial queries in connection with the interpretation of contracts, royalty/financial queries and copyright issues

Assisting the team with collection society matters, including re-aggregation agreements and liaising with performing rights societies to secure performing rights for digital licences

Working with the team and external service providers to ensure that licences are properly performed and administered

Assisting with copyright enforcement in respect of unlicensed services

Administering takedown requests

Ad-hoc duties as required

We are looking for a qualified lawyer with between 0-2yrs PQE* – or an experienced music paralegal. Whilst not being essential, it would be advantageous if you had a good understanding of music publishing rights and experience of music publishing agreements. We would still like to hear from you without music experience if you have demonstrable exposure to commercial contracts, excellent drafting skills, a commercial approach and a passion for the industry. You will also need the capacity to build strong relationships with colleagues across the business.

*We will consider applications from all candidates who can demonstrate the skills necessary for the role.

