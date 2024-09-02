Digital Channel Executive

ABOUT BBC STUDIOS

BBC Studios is a world-renowned content studio and channels & streaming business, powered by British creativity, with a reach that touches audiences in every corner of the globe.

We work with outstanding creative talent who are responsible for platform-defining shows from Strictly Come Dancing to Bluey, Prehistoric Planet to Planet Earth III.

Demon Music Group is a catalogue marketing company owned by BBC Studios, specialising in the exploitation of audio rights across physical and digital.

We work directly with artists, striving to exceed fan expectations across our packages and we create physical CDs and vinyl’s to cater for all tastes. We license music from all of the major record companies and we work with all the key physical partners too (from supermarkets to online and specialist accounts). We release a number of specialist BBC titles focusing upon niche and cult brands and have a number of catalogues we control and exploit.

