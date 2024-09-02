Digital Channel Executive

ABOUT BBC STUDIOS
BBC Studios is a world-renowned content studio and channels & streaming business, powered by British creativity, with a reach that touches audiences in every corner of the globe.
We work with outstanding creative talent who are responsible for platform-defining shows from Strictly Come Dancing to Bluey, Prehistoric Planet to Planet Earth III.
Demon Music Group is a catalogue marketing company owned by BBC Studios, specialising in the exploitation of audio rights across physical and digital.
We work directly with artists, striving to exceed fan expectations across our packages and we create physical CDs and vinyl’s to cater for all tastes. We license music from all of the major record companies and we work with all the key physical partners too (from supermarkets to online and specialist accounts). We release a number of specialist BBC titles focusing upon niche and cult brands and have a number of catalogues we control and exploit.
THE ROLE
The Digital Marketing Executive will be responsible for conceptualising, creating and implementing comprehensive digital marketing campaigns for a diverse roster of artists across Facebook, X, YouTube, TikTok and Instagram to ensure growth across all platforms.
Responsibilities
Campaign Creation & Delivery
- Responsible for the creation of creating and editing engaging video content (trailers, shorts etc) for social media and digital platforms, including videos, graphics, photos, and written content
- Responsible for developing campaign marketing plans to grow digital music and streaming numbers for all key artists across social media platforms (particularly for TikTok, Instagram Reels and YouTube Shorts)
- Review, monitor and assess the performance/KPIs of digital campaigns and social media activities and continuously evaluate the effectiveness of campaigns to refine strategies and improve outcomes.
- Devise and implement strategies to ensure audience growth across all digital platforms
- Work closely with artists, managers and internal teams to implement digital marketing strategies
- Digital marketing strategy to include social media strategy & planning, paid advertising, creator & influencer partnerships, content planning, creative digital executions
- Responsible for the necessary compliance of all marketing and communications activity, following BBC Editorial Guidelines.
- Develop Demon’s Artist channels and subscriber base across YouTube, Tik Tok, Instagram etc
Strategy and Planning
- Collaborates with wider teams and communicates planned activity to stakeholders
- Ability to work in a fast-paced environment and manage multiple projects simultaneously.
- Monitor changes in the market, with an emphasis on the industry, competitors, and campaigns. Identify emerging trends and social media patters and educate the wider team on how to infuse them into artist campaigns.
Leadership, Relationships and Development
- Establish great working relationships with artists, managers and BBC Brands teams
- Aware of developments in the field of marketing and technology/digital trends, maintains links with the industry and incorporates into marketing plans where possible.
General
- Understands BBC’s Mission to inform, educate and entertain.
- Lives the BBC Values, and contributes to making the BBC a fantastic place to work.
- Follows the BBC’s policies on diversity and inclusion when hiring and managing others, and encourages and diversity of thinking across the team.
WHAT DOES IT TAKE
Key Criteria
- Highly creative and proficient in Adobe software applications (Adobe Creative Suite) for video editing, graphic designing and content creation
- Knowledge of using paid marketing tools & strategies (Meta ads)
- Experience in running social media campaigns across all platforms (in particular TikTok, Instagram Reels and YouTube Shorts) to amplify artists’ reach and engagement.
- Ability to manage critical stakeholder relationships both internally and externally
- Analytical approach and able to understand and evaluate performance and KPIs to improve strategies
Desirable
- Enthusiasm for the Demon Music Group artists, roster and content
- Understanding of editorial and compliance policies
- Understanding of SEO and CRM
- Strong presentation skills
- Ability to work in a fast-paced environment and manage multiple projects simultaneously
- Proactive and reactive mindset – able to keep up to date with new trends across social media e.g. current TikTok, meme and other trends and emerging platforms and technology
LIFE AT BBC STUDIOS
We don’t focus simply on what we do – we also care how we do it. Our values and the way we behave are important to us. Please make sure you’ve read about our values and behaviours here.
The BBC is committed to building a culturally diverse workforce and therefore strongly encourages applications from underrepresented groups. We are committed to equality of opportunity and welcome applications from individuals, regardless of their background. More information on our D&I plan can be found here.
BBC Studios puts sustainability at the heart of everything we do both onscreen and offscreen, including delivering against the BBC Group’s science-based Net Zero targets. More information on sustainability at BBC Studios can be found here.
WHAT WILL YOU GAIN FROM WORKING AT BBC STUDIOS
- We offer a competitive salary package
- Flexible 35-hour working week for work-life balance
- 26 days holiday (plus an additional day which is a Corporation Day) with the option to buy an extra 5 days
- A defined pension scheme and discounted dental, health care, gym and much more
- Excellent career progression – access to courses, webinars, workshops and the opportunity to work in different areas of the organisation
PACKAGE DESCRIPTION
Job Reference: 18245
Band: C
Salary: If a range is being advertised: £27,500 - £32,000 + London Weighting (£5,319), depending on relevant skills, knowledge and experience. The expected salary range for this role reflects internal benchmarking and external market insights.
Contract type: Permanent
Location: Office Base is London, Television Centre. This is a hybrid role and the successful candidate will balance office working with home working – team office days are Tuesdays & Wednesdays.
NEXT STEPS
We appreciate your interest in this position and understand how important this opportunity is to you. Due to the high volume of interest we may need to close the application period earlier than anticipated. This step is necessary to ensure we can provide a high level of attention and service to all applicants. Thank you for your understanding.
We are proud to share that we are a Level 2 Disability Confident Employer and if you require any reasonable adjustments in order to apply please contact us on reasonable.adjustments@bbc.co.uk
Please apply using this link - https://careers.bbc.co.uk/job-invite/18245/ or the Apply button.