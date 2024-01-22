Global Independent Music Merchandise Company

Full-time, office based (not hybrid/ wfh), permanent contract

BSI Merch in London is looking for a dedicated and motivated Digital Content & Campaign Manager to join our growing team. Based in London and Berlin BSI Merch provides online retail and merchandise solutions for clients all over the world, the UK company has been in business for over 30 years!

As Digital Content & Campaign Manager, you are responsible for devising and implementing digital marketing activations across our client accounts and priority artist campaigns.

You will understand the digital landscape, and keep up to date on all new platforms, functions, and their required formats (including relevant optimisation). You will provide authority and clarity on integrated and innovated ways to amplify our stores and artist campaigns through external digital platforms.

Work collaboratively with the eCommerce, A&R account management and touring teams to devise, execute and lead proactive (UK and international) digital marketing campaigns including advertising, social media, eCommerce as well as creating strategies to grow awareness, sales, downloads, content views and social media engagement across multiple platforms.

Drive and build fan engagement on social media as well as via direct marketing tools.

Ultimately, you will be driven by results and impact, analysing them in Realtime, reacting and adapting where necessary.

RESPONSIBILITIES

Devise, present, execute, and lead custom, bespoke and compelling digital strategies to amplify our stores, tours, releases, and brands, including management of content and communication.

Monitor, analyse and report on digital trends and developments (with emphasis on the global music industry, fans, trends, and relevant campaigns).

Understand and manage online advertising campaigns across digital and social media (Facebook, X, Instagram, Tik Tok, YouTube, Google Ads etc).

Present, and deliver digital partnership opportunities for both artists and bespoke projects (including influence campaigns).

Track, measure and analyse results of all digital ad spend, providing KPI reports with evaluation of ROI and forward-looking recommendations.

Work alongside art and design department (and any relevant third-party suppliers and partners) to provide assets in all necessary and optimised formats for digital marketing initiatives.

Ongoing evaluation of social strategy; including a keen focus on short-form video content TikTok / Reels / Shorts. etc (in-line with overall strategy).

Collaborate, communicate with and – where necessary, collaborate with relevant stakeholders, including but not limited to Senior Management

Liaise and communicate with Artist Managers, clients, suppliers, and wider BSI Merch team.

Proactively work with A&R Account Managers & Creative teams to direct an artist’s social assets for optimum performance (e.g. engagement and sales)

ABOUT YOU

At least 3 years’ experience in digital marketing department within the music industry

Immersed in digital culture, with an understanding of the digital landscape and knowledge of both current and emerging platforms.

A collaborative team player able to work well with the wider team to identify – and deliver on – shared objectives and outcomes.

A problem solver, someone who has the confidence and ability to identify challenges, create solutions and implement them effectively on their own initiative.

Highly motivated with a curious and proactive approach.

Composed in pressure situations, being adaptable to changing artist strategies.

Strong organisational skills with the ability to work on multiple projects at any one time.

A music enthusiast who is keen to attend shows, events, and festivals.

Data savvy and passionate about using data analysis to understand and inform process.

WHAT WE OFFER