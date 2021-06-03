Digital Data Manager

BACKGROUND
Wise Music Group is one of the World’s leading music publishers, owning and managing over 200,000 popular and classical music copyrights. The Group is privately owned by one family over several generations, and the UK Head Office is situated in London, in the West End.
CORE RESPONSIBILITIES:
Locating data points for iMaestro ingestion and enhancing existing song/deal metadata in the Vistex iMaestro database. Ensure all compositions are CWR registration compliant and house industry standard codes such as ISWC and ISRC. Manage the data flow into Maestro of the ISWC & ISRC codes from external sources and then out to the collection societies, 3rd party sub-publishers and aggregators.
Key Objectives:
1. Update and maintain iMaestro with relevant ISWC & ISRC information
2. Liaise with external parties to obtain ISWC & ISRCs
3. Work with societies and aggregators so we can provide ISWC & ISRC information
4. Update back catalogue compositions in iMaestro to CWR standard
5. Review and update composition and client information where necessary
TASKS & RESPONSIBILITIES:
- Obtain and load missing ISWCs into iM
- Obtain and load ISRCs for new recordings of existing works
- Obtain new ISRCs for new compositions
- Obtain new ISRCs for catalogue acquisitions
- Coordinate & disseminate ISRCs to societies, sub-publishers & 3rd party aggregators
- Enhance existing iM entries to CWR compliance
- General update of catalogues in iM
- Tag works/clients in Maestro so grouping of works/clients for Management reporting purposes
- Add Licensing restrictions to compositions in iM
- Update document descriptions on the document imaging platform FileDirector
SKILLS & BEHAVIOURAL REQUIREMENTS:
Experience
- Experience of managing digital data, ideally for a global music publisher, record company or right society is desirable but not essential
Knowledge
- Understand the challenges posed in digital data aggregation and management
- Understanding the role of a publisher within the global music industry
- Understanding the role of a copyright department within a music publisher
- Understanding the flow of rights and royalties between writers, publishers, recording companies, collection societies, agencies, and licensees
Skills and Abilities
- A proficient user of Microsoft Office Software, particularly Excel
- A high level of verbal and written communication
- An intermediate understanding of Structured Query Language desirable but not essential
Personal Qualities
- High level of organisation and accuracy
- Keen to collaborate on group projects
- Able to manage shifting priorities in a changing environment
- Able to work to a deadline
Availability
Core working hours are 0930 to 1730 Monday to Friday, however you will need to be flexible and able to work additional hours as required ensuring deadlines are met.