Digital Data Manager

BACKGROUND

Wise Music Group is one of the World’s leading music publishers, owning and managing over 200,000 popular and classical music copyrights. The Group is privately owned by one family over several generations, and the UK Head Office is situated in London, in the West End.

CORE RESPONSIBILITIES:

Locating data points for iMaestro ingestion and enhancing existing song/deal metadata in the Vistex iMaestro database. Ensure all compositions are CWR registration compliant and house industry standard codes such as ISWC and ISRC. Manage the data flow into Maestro of the ISWC & ISRC codes from external sources and then out to the collection societies, 3rd party sub-publishers and aggregators.

Key Objectives:

1. Update and maintain iMaestro with relevant ISWC & ISRC information

2. Liaise with external parties to obtain ISWC & ISRCs

3. Work with societies and aggregators so we can provide ISWC & ISRC information

4. Update back catalogue compositions in iMaestro to CWR standard

5. Review and update composition and client information where necessary

TASKS & RESPONSIBILITIES:

Obtain and load missing ISWCs into iM

Obtain and load ISRCs for new recordings of existing works

Obtain new ISRCs for new compositions

Obtain new ISRCs for catalogue acquisitions

Coordinate & disseminate ISRCs to societies, sub-publishers & 3rd party aggregators

Enhance existing iM entries to CWR compliance

General update of catalogues in iM

Tag works/clients in Maestro so grouping of works/clients for Management reporting purposes

Add Licensing restrictions to compositions in iM

Update document descriptions on the document imaging platform FileDirector

SKILLS & BEHAVIOURAL REQUIREMENTS:

Experience

Experience of managing digital data, ideally for a global music publisher, record company or right society is desirable but not essential

Knowledge

Understand the challenges posed in digital data aggregation and management

Understanding the role of a publisher within the global music industry

Understanding the role of a copyright department within a music publisher

Understanding the flow of rights and royalties between writers, publishers, recording companies, collection societies, agencies, and licensees

Skills and Abilities

A proficient user of Microsoft Office Software, particularly Excel

A high level of verbal and written communication

An intermediate understanding of Structured Query Language desirable but not essential

Personal Qualities

High level of organisation and accuracy

Keen to collaborate on group projects

Able to manage shifting priorities in a changing environment

Able to work to a deadline

Availability

Core working hours are 0930 to 1730 Monday to Friday, however you will need to be flexible and able to work additional hours as required ensuring deadlines are met.