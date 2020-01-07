Digital Manager - Music

Handle Recruitment is working with a global music company to source a Digital Manager to oversee a busy digital department for an internationally recognised artist.

The position will answer to the department’s Senior Digital and Production Manager, artist’s management and key internal stakeholders and be supported by a motivated digital team.

Key responsibilities will include:

Managing all online activity and presence for the artists website and associated sites

Developing forward-thinking digital and social media strategies across multiple channels for a diverse array of projects / campaigns

Working closely with the artist and surrounding team to create fresh relevant online content

Managing all digital projects with key partners to ensure artist is up-to-date / first with platform functionalities and works above and beyond best practices

Commissioning content creators for campaign specific digital initiatives

Maintaining social schedule and communicating updates to record label(s), management, publicists and the wider team to ensure cohesion across artist’s activity

Ensuring the brand voice is consistently applied across all social platforms

Liaising with the digital team to monitor SEO and traffic metrics and report to key stakeholders on KPIs

Working with the digital team to create meaningful analytics reports and turn findings into successful goals / strategies

Pro-actively managing relationships with external digital agencies

The ideal candidate will have:

Significant experience managing the digital department for a high-profile music artist(s) and their associated teams

Excellent grammar skills and the ability to write compelling copy for campaign and monthly newsletters, website news stories and social media updates

An understanding and interest in different digital platforms, digital marketing and online culture

Proficiency in Photoshop, Drupal, Wordpress, HTML and with an understanding of Javascript and email marketing platforms

The ability to spot, understand and apply emerging technologies

This is a fantastic opportunity for a passionate and hardworking individual to deliver innovative and creative digital campaigns along with managing the social strategy for an artist in a varied and interesting role.

Immediate interview for successful candidates, please email catriona@handle.co.uk with a CV.