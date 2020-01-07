Your site will load in 16 seconds
Skip This >>

Digital Manager - Music




Position:
Digital Manager - Music
Employer:
Handle Recruitment
Category:
Music
Location:
UK - London
Salary:
Competitive
Date Posted:
Jan 9th 2020
Handle Recruitment
APPLY

Handle Recruitment is working with a global music company to source a Digital Manager to oversee a busy digital department for an internationally recognised artist.

The position will answer to the department’s Senior Digital and Production Manager, artist’s management and key internal stakeholders and be supported by a motivated digital team.

Key responsibilities will include:

  • Managing all online activity and presence for the artists website and associated sites
  • Developing forward-thinking digital and social media strategies across multiple channels for a diverse array of projects / campaigns
  • Working closely with the artist and surrounding team to create fresh relevant online content
  • Managing all digital projects with key partners to ensure artist is up-to-date / first with platform functionalities and works above and beyond best practices
  • Commissioning content creators for campaign specific digital initiatives
  • Maintaining social schedule and communicating updates to record label(s), management, publicists and the wider team to ensure cohesion across artist’s activity
  • Ensuring the brand voice is consistently applied across all social platforms
  • Liaising with the digital team to monitor SEO and traffic metrics and report to key stakeholders on KPIs
  • Working with the digital team to create meaningful analytics reports and turn findings into successful goals / strategies
  • Pro-actively managing relationships with external digital agencies

The ideal candidate will have:

  • Significant experience managing the digital department for a high-profile music artist(s) and their associated teams
  • Excellent grammar skills and the ability to write compelling copy for campaign and monthly newsletters, website news stories and social media updates
  • An understanding and interest in different digital platforms, digital marketing and online culture
  • Proficiency in Photoshop, Drupal, Wordpress, HTML and with an understanding of Javascript and email marketing platforms
  • The ability to spot, understand and apply emerging technologies

This is a fantastic opportunity for a passionate and hardworking individual to deliver innovative and creative digital campaigns along with managing the social strategy for an artist in a varied and interesting role.

Immediate interview for successful candidates, please email catriona@handle.co.uk with a CV.

APPLY
You May be Interested in...
The Roundhouse Trust

Head of Music

UK - London
subscribe link free-trial link

follow us...

Copyright © Future Plc 2020