Digital Manager - Music

Handle Recruitment is working with a global music company to source a Digital Manager to oversee a busy digital department for an internationally recognised artist.
The position will answer to the department’s Senior Digital and Production Manager, artist’s management and key internal stakeholders and be supported by a motivated digital team.
Key responsibilities will include:
- Managing all online activity and presence for the artists website and associated sites
- Developing forward-thinking digital and social media strategies across multiple channels for a diverse array of projects / campaigns
- Working closely with the artist and surrounding team to create fresh relevant online content
- Managing all digital projects with key partners to ensure artist is up-to-date / first with platform functionalities and works above and beyond best practices
- Commissioning content creators for campaign specific digital initiatives
- Maintaining social schedule and communicating updates to record label(s), management, publicists and the wider team to ensure cohesion across artist’s activity
- Ensuring the brand voice is consistently applied across all social platforms
- Liaising with the digital team to monitor SEO and traffic metrics and report to key stakeholders on KPIs
- Working with the digital team to create meaningful analytics reports and turn findings into successful goals / strategies
- Pro-actively managing relationships with external digital agencies
The ideal candidate will have:
- Significant experience managing the digital department for a high-profile music artist(s) and their associated teams
- Excellent grammar skills and the ability to write compelling copy for campaign and monthly newsletters, website news stories and social media updates
- An understanding and interest in different digital platforms, digital marketing and online culture
- Proficiency in Photoshop, Drupal, Wordpress, HTML and with an understanding of Javascript and email marketing platforms
- The ability to spot, understand and apply emerging technologies
This is a fantastic opportunity for a passionate and hardworking individual to deliver innovative and creative digital campaigns along with managing the social strategy for an artist in a varied and interesting role.
Immediate interview for successful candidates, please email catriona@handle.co.uk with a CV.