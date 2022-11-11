Digital Manager

The ideal candidate will have at least 3 years’ experience in a similar role in either at a label, distributor, or DSP.

Part of the Because Music Group, London Records is responsible for a hugely successful repertoire including Orbital, Goldie, Sugababes, Happy Mondays, Bananarama and Fine Young Cannibals, as well as an indent label for new signings and developing artists, Because London Records.

Reponsibilites:

DSPs optimization

Managing and developing the label’s artist presence on main DSPs

Develop and drive the label’s DSP strategy with a strategic and creative mindset in partnership with internal DSP Partnership Team

Work closely with our Distributor maintaining relationships with teams worldwide

Manage digital pitching strategy with the marketing team, wider digital team and digital distributors worldwide on both new releases and catalogue

Liaising with the internal content ops team, DSP partnership Team, Marketing team and distributors to ensure all releases are set up accurately and optimized on time

Delegating relationships, reporting and administration with content ops team as needed.

Research and innovation

Researching new industry trends and how they can be best used across our roster to ensure engagement, across tools, apps, digital platforms and partnerships

With the Digital Team: developing activation for new streams of digital income (including Blockchain, Podcasts and other opportunities)

Communicating and actioning best plans of action with marketing team to implement these trends with clear plans for return on investment

Identifying opportunities to exploit key catalogue tracks around release anniversaries, artist activity and trends

With the Digital Team, audience analysis to maximise audience development for the artists and label across digital advertising and marketing including

Analysis of repertoire worldwide finding opportunities and developing strategy

Marketing, advertising and creative

Manage and implement digital advertising strategies, plans and budgets with artist teams and media agencies, in tandem with the head of digital

Run campaigns alongside all key stakeholders: artists, managers, internal teams and digital distributor

Implementing on-brand content & marketing plans relating to audience engagement, DSPs, D2C, CRM, video platforms, digital ad buying & more.

Develop, manage, and maintain digital marketing campaigns and ad-buying

Maintaining and managing relationships with 3rd party agencies, creatives and freelancers

Helping to conceptualise and produce and commission creative assets for use in social media and advertising campaigns.

Other

Day to day admin tasks as required

Liaise with the General Manager on driving business goals.

Liaise with and work alongside Because Music Digital Team in UK and Internationally

Attending gigs and representing the label at industry events.

Liaising with artists, managers, and promo teams as necessary to carry out the above services

Profile: