Position:
Digital Manager
Employer:
London Records (Because Group)
Category:
Music
Location:
Shoreditch, London
Salary:
Competitive
Date Posted:
Nov 15th 2022
The ideal candidate will have at least 3 years’ experience in a similar role in either at a label, distributor, or DSP.

Part of the Because Music Group, London Records is responsible for a hugely successful repertoire including Orbital, Goldie, Sugababes, Happy Mondays, Bananarama and Fine Young Cannibals, as well as an indent label for new signings and developing artists, Because London Records.

Reponsibilites:

DSPs optimization

  • Managing and developing the label’s artist presence on main DSPs
  • Develop and drive the label’s DSP strategy with a strategic and creative mindset in partnership with internal DSP Partnership Team
  • Work closely with our Distributor maintaining relationships with teams worldwide
  • Manage digital pitching strategy with the marketing team, wider digital team and digital distributors worldwide on both new releases and catalogue
  • Liaising with the internal content ops team, DSP partnership Team, Marketing team and distributors to ensure all releases are set up accurately and optimized on time
  • Delegating relationships, reporting and administration with content ops team as needed.

Research and innovation

  • Researching new industry trends and how they can be best used across our roster to ensure engagement, across tools, apps, digital platforms and partnerships
  • With the Digital Team: developing activation for new streams of digital income (including Blockchain, Podcasts and other opportunities)
  • Communicating and actioning best plans of action with marketing team to implement these trends with clear plans for return on investment
  • Identifying opportunities to exploit key catalogue tracks around release anniversaries, artist activity and trends
  • With the Digital Team, audience analysis to maximise audience development for the artists and label across digital advertising and marketing including
  • Analysis of repertoire worldwide finding opportunities and developing strategy

Marketing, advertising and creative

  • Manage and implement digital advertising strategies, plans and budgets with artist teams and media agencies, in tandem with the head of digital
  • Run campaigns alongside all key stakeholders: artists, managers, internal teams and digital distributor
  • Implementing on-brand content & marketing plans relating to audience engagement, DSPs, D2C, CRM, video platforms, digital ad buying & more.
  • Develop, manage, and maintain digital marketing campaigns and ad-buying
  • Maintaining and managing relationships with 3rd party agencies, creatives and freelancers
  • Helping to conceptualise and produce and commission creative assets for use in social media and advertising campaigns.

Other

  • Day to day admin tasks as required
  • Liaise with the General Manager on driving business goals.
  • Liaise with and work alongside Because Music Digital Team in UK and Internationally
  • Attending gigs and representing the label at industry events.
  • Liaising with artists, managers, and promo teams as necessary to carry out the above services

Profile:

  • Passionate and knowledgeable about music
  • Positive and collaborative with a ‘can do’ attitude, always seeking opportunities and providing solutions
  • Ability to analyse, interpret and action large amounts of data for new opportunities and approaches
  • Well-developed existing relationships with key partners at DSPs and an in-depth understanding of DSPs and developments in the digital music industry and its trends
  • Evidence of success in global digital marketing, audience building and streaming campaigns
  • Passionate about popular culture, a digital native with a keen understanding of all current digital trends
  • Strong work ethic, with the ability to manage multiple projects in a fast-paced, dynamic environment
  • A solid understanding of digital supply chain including metadata, label copy, uploads, optimisation for YouTube and digital archive systems
  • An advocate and representative for digital media principles
  • Excellent communication skills – both verbal and written.
  • Digital editing skills and Adobe Creative Cloud a plus.
