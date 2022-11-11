Digital Manager

The ideal candidate will have at least 3 years’ experience in a similar role in either at a label, distributor, or DSP.
Part of the Because Music Group, London Records is responsible for a hugely successful repertoire including Orbital, Goldie, Sugababes, Happy Mondays, Bananarama and Fine Young Cannibals, as well as an indent label for new signings and developing artists, Because London Records.
Reponsibilites:
DSPs optimization
- Managing and developing the label’s artist presence on main DSPs
- Develop and drive the label’s DSP strategy with a strategic and creative mindset in partnership with internal DSP Partnership Team
- Work closely with our Distributor maintaining relationships with teams worldwide
- Manage digital pitching strategy with the marketing team, wider digital team and digital distributors worldwide on both new releases and catalogue
- Liaising with the internal content ops team, DSP partnership Team, Marketing team and distributors to ensure all releases are set up accurately and optimized on time
- Delegating relationships, reporting and administration with content ops team as needed.
Research and innovation
- Researching new industry trends and how they can be best used across our roster to ensure engagement, across tools, apps, digital platforms and partnerships
- With the Digital Team: developing activation for new streams of digital income (including Blockchain, Podcasts and other opportunities)
- Communicating and actioning best plans of action with marketing team to implement these trends with clear plans for return on investment
- Identifying opportunities to exploit key catalogue tracks around release anniversaries, artist activity and trends
- With the Digital Team, audience analysis to maximise audience development for the artists and label across digital advertising and marketing including
- Analysis of repertoire worldwide finding opportunities and developing strategy
Marketing, advertising and creative
- Manage and implement digital advertising strategies, plans and budgets with artist teams and media agencies, in tandem with the head of digital
- Run campaigns alongside all key stakeholders: artists, managers, internal teams and digital distributor
- Implementing on-brand content & marketing plans relating to audience engagement, DSPs, D2C, CRM, video platforms, digital ad buying & more.
- Develop, manage, and maintain digital marketing campaigns and ad-buying
- Maintaining and managing relationships with 3rd party agencies, creatives and freelancers
- Helping to conceptualise and produce and commission creative assets for use in social media and advertising campaigns.
Other
- Day to day admin tasks as required
- Liaise with the General Manager on driving business goals.
- Liaise with and work alongside Because Music Digital Team in UK and Internationally
- Attending gigs and representing the label at industry events.
- Liaising with artists, managers, and promo teams as necessary to carry out the above services
Profile:
- Passionate and knowledgeable about music
- Positive and collaborative with a ‘can do’ attitude, always seeking opportunities and providing solutions
- Ability to analyse, interpret and action large amounts of data for new opportunities and approaches
- Well-developed existing relationships with key partners at DSPs and an in-depth understanding of DSPs and developments in the digital music industry and its trends
- Evidence of success in global digital marketing, audience building and streaming campaigns
- Passionate about popular culture, a digital native with a keen understanding of all current digital trends
- Strong work ethic, with the ability to manage multiple projects in a fast-paced, dynamic environment
- A solid understanding of digital supply chain including metadata, label copy, uploads, optimisation for YouTube and digital archive systems
- An advocate and representative for digital media principles
- Excellent communication skills – both verbal and written.
- Digital editing skills and Adobe Creative Cloud a plus.