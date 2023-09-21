Digital Marketing and Audience Growth/Community Manager

This position is to sit across the management roster and the label group. From tour announcements, to merch drops, to digital/physical activations the fan comes first. It will be your primary focus to conceive ideas for, and communicate with the fans and ensure a seamless fan experience across digital and physical.

You will also be responsible for developing social media strategies and managing third party agencies to deliver your strategy.

Responsibilities:

Included but not limited to

Community Management

Conceiving and actioning D2F activations and managing data feedback post activation

Creating and managing new ways to connect with fans across all digital communities e.g. Discord, IG, YouTube, Broadcast channel, WhatsApp groups, mailing lists etc

Building and implementing a digital growth and data strategy in key international markets; capturing, analysing and utilising

Recognising where we can capture and should own artist owned data away from companies like Ticketmaster, Universal etc

Analysing social and DSP data and applying it to overall Artist and campaign strategy

Responsible for maintaining and keeping up to date centralised fan databases

Digital Marketing

Work with Artist Managers, Artists, Record Labels and agencies to see digital marketing initiatives from concept to delivery

Creating and managing cohesive social media strategies and multi-lateral strategies across whole digital world (DSP and other digital platforms) for all artists

Manage end to end content creation process and delivery for all artist roster

Key stakeholder in all digital marketing and social media conversations across every artist project

Creating and managing consistent mailers

Managing all digital requests for artists between relevant parties

Support Artist Managers in promotion and digital marketing of touring

SUBMIT YOUR CV

We want to hear from you if you have the relevant experience and are looking to be challenged. Send your CV and a compelling cover letter to milton@lovingalliance.com. Join us at Loving Alliance and help shape the future of music.

Loving Alliance is an equal-opportunity employer.