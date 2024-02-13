Digital Marketing and Audience Growth/Community Manager

Loving Alliance (management for Jax Jones, Riton, Hannah Laing and D.O.D) and the label group of WUGD (the London-based/globally-influential dance and electronic record label from Jax Jones) plus doof (the new record label, events series and merch company from Skiddle's #1 Artist of 2023; Hannah Laing) are searching for a digital marketing and community expert who would work across both management and label projects.

The role requires a deeply native and passionate grasp of all things internet, culture and audience/community trends: someone who lives and breathes not only (dance) music and nightlife culture but who lives and thrives in it, digitally.

The role will flourish with fresh-thinking, passion and ambition whilst maintaining a keen attention to detail, fluency in data, analytics, reporting and an innovative approach to building, harnessing and targeting digital marketing strategies and communities of fans.

ABOUT US

Loving Alliance was founded in 2008 by Dan Stacey and has helped steer and care for the journeys of Jax Jones,Grammy award-winning Riton, Hannah Laing and D.O.D - with over 9 billion streams

Loving Alliance’s holistic approach and team culture reflects the cutting-edge music they work in: decisive strategies, clear leadership, well-defined roles, consistent and open communication, positivity, growth-minded and taking risks.

Label Group

WUGD - Founded by Jax Jones and Dan Stacey (Manager to Jax Jones, Hannah Laing, D.O.D and Riton) in 2021, WUGD is not just a label – we are artists empowering artists at the forefront of genre-spanning electronic music that is as tastemaker and culturally important as it is chart-topping.

WUGD is partnered with Polydor Records and is the only UK-based record label with an exclusive collaboration with Soundcloud, making us a unique force in the industry and doing things in a potent and progressive way.

doof is the new record label, events series and merch company from Skiddle's #1 Artist of 2023 and the hottest new act in Dance music, Hannah Laing. doof is high energy dance music for the new gen of club kids and is already set for a massive launch with records and unique events planned through to 2025

The label group roster is packed with cutting-edge acts and we’re all about creating music that demands to be heard, shared and feels ground-breaking - Biianco, Hannah Laing, 1111, Remedy Club, Childsmind, David Rust, MDDLTN

THE ROLE

This position will sit across the management roster and the label group. The role will be obsessive about optimal, efficient and progressive ways to digitally market artists’ moments across their business (live, records, merch drops etc) as well a deep love of building safe and thriving communities of our Artists’ fans. From tour announcements, to merch drops, to digital/physical activations, the fan comes first.

The two key focuses of this role will be to consistently improve on our artists’ digital marketing strategy and execution - in partnership with our external label partners at Polydor and Souncloud as well as conceive ideas for, and communicate with, artist’s fans whilst ensuring a seamless fan experience across digital and physical.

This role will also be responsible for managing the best-of-the-best digital marketing campaigns whilst developing social media strategies and managing third party agencies to deliver the strategy across numerous touch points of an artists’ career.

YOU WILL BE (included but not limited to)

Conceiving and actioning D2F activations and managing data feedback post-activation

Collaborate with external label partners to optimise the best possible release timelines for our artists and how to integrate a digital strategy throughout to make the most noise

Asked to bring ahead-of-the-curve digital marketing ideas to the table for our artists - from the big ideas to the important detail and latest offerings / partner opps that could be impactful

Never accepting of a generic timeline and marketing strategy. We want to create unique moments for our artists and fans

Creating and managing new ways to connect with fans across all digital communities e.g. Discord, IG, YouTube, Broadcast channel, WhatsApp groups, mailing lists etc

Building and implementing a digital growth and data strategy in key international markets; capturing, analysing and utilising

Recognising where we can capture and should own artist owned data away from companies like Ticketmaster, Universal etc

Analysing social and DSP data and applying it to overall Artist and campaign strategy

Responsible for maintaining and keeping up to date centralised fan database Digital Marketing

Work with Artist Managers, Artists, Record Labels and agencies to see digital marketing initiatives from concept to delivery

Creating and managing cohesive social media strategies and multi-lateral strategies across whole digital world (DSP and other digital platforms) for all artists

Managing strategic partnerships and relationships with digital platforms important to our artists (TikTok, YouTube, Discord, Soundcloud and more)

Manage end to end content creation process and delivery for all artist roster

Key stakeholder in all digital marketing and social media conversations across every artist project

Creating and managing consistent mailers

Managing all digital requests for artists between relevant parties

Support Artist Managers in promotion and digital marketing of touring

YOU ARE/YOU HAVE

Demonstrated experience in executing successful digital music campaigns, ideally in the dance / electronic space

Understand how to optimise digital marketing through a release timeline - across multiple moments both physical and digital - to maximise not just attention and ‘consumers’ but identify and nurture true fans that will stick across all other areas of the artists’ business

Relationships with digital platforms and partners (including but not limited to TikTok, YouTube) and an appetite to deepen these partnerships across the management and label group

Flexibility, tenacity and creative initiative; we have a startup mindset, so the role requires a high level of conceptualisation, strategy and execution

Versatile and flexible in the day to day of your role - able to adapt to moments of momentum and comfortable under pressure

Proactive and passionate about driving results for your artists - you enjoy creatively navigating challenges, ‘no’s and small budgets to still ensure measurable results and tangible impact

Social media experience with a proven track record of driving engagement and growth

Some experience in working with (and managing) external teams / agencies

A passion for dance music, nightlife culture and trends

Outstanding organisational skills with an eye for detail

Great communication skills and want to be a vocal and valuable member of a vibrant, trusting and caring team

Progressive and non-traditional in your problem solving and execution - we encourage new ideas and ways of doing things differently

WHY LOVING ALLIANCE / WUGD / doof?

Be part of a highly successful music management company and a rapidly growing label group that produces Top Ten releases

Work with established artists and emerging talent

Competitive compensation and career development opportunities

SUBMIT YOUR CV

We want to hear from you if you have the relevant experience and are looking to be challenged. Send your CV and a compelling cover letter to jobs@lovingalliance.com

Join us at Loving Alliance, WUGD and doof and help shape the future of music.

We are an equal-opportunity employer.