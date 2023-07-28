Digital Marketing and Communications Officer

Join the award winning Independent Society of Musicians

The award-winning ISM is the dynamic, change making professional membership body for musicians. With a current membership of over 11,000, the ISM is known for its campaigning work as well as services to musicians ranging from legal support and representation to counselling and professional development.

The ISM is now looking for a talented digital marketing and communications professional to join the collaborative and creative marketing team at the ISM. You will deliver a full range of communications including social media across multiple platforms to promote the ISM and its activities (except its campaigning work) and support the recruitment and retention of members.

You will be at ease with all types of digital and communication tools and have at least 3 years’ communications experience, preferably in the music sector. You will have great copywriting skills, a good understanding of brand and messaging, keen attention to detail and able to deliver against deadlines. You will enjoy being target driven while at the same have good emotional intelligence.

You will be joining a professional staff team who are based in Bayswater, London. At the present time we are working to a hybrid model, working at least three days a week in the office.

For a full job description for this role please visit https://www.ism.org/about/vacancies

To apply please send a full CV and covering letter saying why you are right the person for the job to membership@ism.org

Closing date is Wednesday 23 August at 9.30. Interviews will take place as and when applications are received. Applications generated by Ai will not be considered.