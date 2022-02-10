Digital Marketing and Content Creation Manager

Job Description



An exciting opportunity for an experienced individual to take charge of the content creation and digital marketing strategy across the Wildlife management roster.



With your understanding of each artist’s audience you will work very closely with the day to day managers and directors to create and manage tailor-made digital campaigns to retain, grow and continually engage fanbases with an emphasis on great creative ideas and finding positive solutions. You will analyse data on a regular basis and make recommendations for continuous improvement across the roster, whilst having the ability to create and or commission engaging content for use across social media and D2C.



Websites & D2C

Basic splash page building and maintenance

Wordpress or similar website creation ideal

Updating website and socials banners

Collaborating with D2C partners to ensure a seamless experience for fans

Work with external web developers to create and maintain artists websites



CRM

Acquiring and growing audiences

Ensuring artist databases are up to date

Creating artist mailers in conjunction with labels & managers

Marketing

Overseeing global label and promoter advertising budgets and ensuring efficient spending, accurate targeting, & data retention on the artist side.

Social Media

Creating posts and social copy as needed alongside day-to-day managers

Updating and maintaining social media profiles and creating new social skins when needed

Being aware of great performing activations and suggesting new strategies and trends to the team when relevant

Creating/editing digital assets – stills, moving images, audio



Touring + Merch

Working with booking agents, promoters, labels and D2C store on tour advertising and album/ticket bundles

Monitor artists D2C store sales and come up with innovative merch ideas



New Business

Have an interest in new trends and platforms, including but not limited to the likes of NFT’s, the Metaverse and beyond!



EXPERIENCE



Minimum of 4 years’ experience in digital marketing and content creation in music



A genuinely creative person with proven digital content creation ability who is passionate about music.



A self - motivated team player with great organisational, communication skills, excellent attention to detail and the ability to multi-task.



Willingness to work flexibly and out of hours when and where needed



CRM database and campaign management proficiency



Proficient in photoshop/adobe CC



Ideally you live and breathe the digital world and enjoy keeping up with new developments, and are happy to communicate ideas to the team in order to help us maximise all our artist activities at every level.



Please send a covering letter and CV to - apply@wildlife-entertainment.com



Closing Date: 31st March 2022