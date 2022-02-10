Digital Marketing and Content Creation Manager

Job Description
An exciting opportunity for an experienced individual to take charge of the content creation and digital marketing strategy across the Wildlife management roster.
With your understanding of each artist’s audience you will work very closely with the day to day managers and directors to create and manage tailor-made digital campaigns to retain, grow and continually engage fanbases with an emphasis on great creative ideas and finding positive solutions. You will analyse data on a regular basis and make recommendations for continuous improvement across the roster, whilst having the ability to create and or commission engaging content for use across social media and D2C.
Websites & D2C
- Basic splash page building and maintenance
- Wordpress or similar website creation ideal
- Updating website and socials banners
- Collaborating with D2C partners to ensure a seamless experience for fans
- Work with external web developers to create and maintain artists websites
CRM
- Acquiring and growing audiences
- Ensuring artist databases are up to date
- Creating artist mailers in conjunction with labels & managers
Marketing
- Overseeing global label and promoter advertising budgets and ensuring efficient spending, accurate targeting, & data retention on the artist side.
Social Media
- Creating posts and social copy as needed alongside day-to-day managers
- Updating and maintaining social media profiles and creating new social skins when needed
- Being aware of great performing activations and suggesting new strategies and trends to the team when relevant
- Creating/editing digital assets – stills, moving images, audio
Touring + Merch
- Working with booking agents, promoters, labels and D2C store on tour advertising and album/ticket bundles
- Monitor artists D2C store sales and come up with innovative merch ideas
New Business
- Have an interest in new trends and platforms, including but not limited to the likes of NFT’s, the Metaverse and beyond!
EXPERIENCE
Minimum of 4 years’ experience in digital marketing and content creation in music
A genuinely creative person with proven digital content creation ability who is passionate about music.
A self - motivated team player with great organisational, communication skills, excellent attention to detail and the ability to multi-task.
Willingness to work flexibly and out of hours when and where needed
CRM database and campaign management proficiency
Proficient in photoshop/adobe CC
Ideally you live and breathe the digital world and enjoy keeping up with new developments, and are happy to communicate ideas to the team in order to help us maximise all our artist activities at every level.
Please send a covering letter and CV to - apply@wildlife-entertainment.com
Closing Date: 31st March 2022