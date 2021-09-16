DIGITAL MARKETING AND SOCIAL MEDIA OFFICER

Job Description
Are you an experienced digital marketing professional? Are you keen to take
ownership of the digital strategy of a nationally recognised promotions company?
Would you like to join and help further shape the marketing department to stand
out against competitors, exceeding and defining industry standards? Read on...
We are looking for an enthusiastic member of the team to manage, create and
deliver exceptional digital strategy to underpin and support our growth trajectory.
Responsibilities include:
• Generate sales and drive traffic utilising paid advertising on platforms not
exclusively limited to Facebook’s Business Manager, Twitter Ads and Google
Ads.
• Continuously refine our sales funnel in line with current trends – capturing and
utilising data and converting sales throughout campaigns.
• Send monthly reports to the company management, accurately and
quantifiably outlining the performance of our digital output.
• Accurately manage marketing budgets, utilising company systems to keep
record of spend.
• Use Instagram, Twitter & Facebook to organically engage with audiences of our
many shows around the clock.
• Update and maintain the website – managing and improving the information
hub of our programming.
• Create and direct visual assets that engage customers, help sell tickets and
provide additional value to the purpose of each campaign.
• Manage the work of our digital marketing interns, ensuring the effort of our
important work experience programme brings benefits to both the members of
staff and our marketing output.
• Provide extra value to the whole marketing department and overall company,
assisting with overarching marketing direction, branding and more.
• Event Representative – Being the main onsite point of contact between artist
and venue at locally hosted events
Personal requirements:
• Minimum 2 years experience in digital marketing.
• Competence with conversion tracking across platforms, performance analysis
and sales funnel marketing.
• Experience taking responsibility for marketing budgets and confidently
operating without assistance.
• Proficient with Adobe Creative Suite.
• Proactive, enthusiastic and passionate about adapting to the ever-changing
world of digital marketing.
• Passionate about music – an active gig goer and possesses knowledge of the
roster of acts and events FORM / One Inch Badge / Rockfeedback produce.
• A creative eye for building engaging and well considered visual marketing
assets.
• Possess impeccable attention to detail – particularly when writing advert copy
and handling digital budgets.
• Great at managing time – able to divide time between tasks effectively and
prioritise when needed.
• A team player – willing to work flexibly to tackle the companies focus on any
given day.
• Self-motivating and able to work independently.
• Flexibility for occasional weekend and evening work throughout the year
Benefits & Rewards:
• FORM is a company going through a period of rapid growth and you will be a
pivotal part in a growing venue portfolio department.
• Competitive salary based on experience.
• You’ll be working at the heart of some of the biggest events in the UK, selling
thousands of tickets a year.
About Us
We are FORM, an event promotions and production company based in Brighton
and London that brings together historic UK concert promoters One Inch Badge
and Rockfeedback. We promote over 700 live shows a year across a broad range
of mediums and genres. Our music programme includes events for such artists
as Father John Misty, Flume, The War on Drugs, Future Islands, Glass Animals,
Billy Nomates, Brian Wilson, Mogwai, Nils Frahm, Joan Armatrading, Oh Sees,
and many more. Our festivals include: Pitchfork Music Festival London, Mutations
Festival, Visions and the Wave Podcast Festival.
Find out more at our websites:
formpresents.com // oneinchbadge.co // rockfeedback.com // pitchforkmusicfestival.co.uk // mutationsfestival.com // visionsfestival.com