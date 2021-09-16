DIGITAL MARKETING AND SOCIAL MEDIA OFFICER

Job Description

Are you an experienced digital marketing professional? Are you keen to take

ownership of the digital strategy of a nationally recognised promotions company?

Would you like to join and help further shape the marketing department to stand

out against competitors, exceeding and defining industry standards? Read on...

We are looking for an enthusiastic member of the team to manage, create and

deliver exceptional digital strategy to underpin and support our growth trajectory.

Responsibilities include:

• Generate sales and drive traffic utilising paid advertising on platforms not

exclusively limited to Facebook’s Business Manager, Twitter Ads and Google

Ads.

• Continuously refine our sales funnel in line with current trends – capturing and

utilising data and converting sales throughout campaigns.

• Send monthly reports to the company management, accurately and

quantifiably outlining the performance of our digital output.

• Accurately manage marketing budgets, utilising company systems to keep

record of spend.

• Use Instagram, Twitter & Facebook to organically engage with audiences of our

many shows around the clock.

• Update and maintain the website – managing and improving the information

hub of our programming.

• Create and direct visual assets that engage customers, help sell tickets and

provide additional value to the purpose of each campaign.

• Manage the work of our digital marketing interns, ensuring the effort of our

important work experience programme brings benefits to both the members of

staff and our marketing output.

• Provide extra value to the whole marketing department and overall company,

assisting with overarching marketing direction, branding and more.

• Event Representative – Being the main onsite point of contact between artist

and venue at locally hosted events

Personal requirements:

• Minimum 2 years experience in digital marketing.

• Competence with conversion tracking across platforms, performance analysis

and sales funnel marketing.

• Experience taking responsibility for marketing budgets and confidently

operating without assistance.

• Proficient with Adobe Creative Suite.

• Proactive, enthusiastic and passionate about adapting to the ever-changing

world of digital marketing.

• Passionate about music – an active gig goer and possesses knowledge of the

roster of acts and events FORM / One Inch Badge / Rockfeedback produce.

• A creative eye for building engaging and well considered visual marketing

assets.

• Possess impeccable attention to detail – particularly when writing advert copy

and handling digital budgets.

• Great at managing time – able to divide time between tasks effectively and

prioritise when needed.

• A team player – willing to work flexibly to tackle the companies focus on any

given day.

• Self-motivating and able to work independently.

• Flexibility for occasional weekend and evening work throughout the year

Benefits & Rewards:

• FORM is a company going through a period of rapid growth and you will be a

pivotal part in a growing venue portfolio department.

• Competitive salary based on experience.

• You’ll be working at the heart of some of the biggest events in the UK, selling

thousands of tickets a year.

About Us

We are FORM, an event promotions and production company based in Brighton

and London that brings together historic UK concert promoters One Inch Badge

and Rockfeedback. We promote over 700 live shows a year across a broad range

of mediums and genres. Our music programme includes events for such artists

as Father John Misty, Flume, The War on Drugs, Future Islands, Glass Animals,

Billy Nomates, Brian Wilson, Mogwai, Nils Frahm, Joan Armatrading, Oh Sees,

and many more. Our festivals include: Pitchfork Music Festival London, Mutations

Festival, Visions and the Wave Podcast Festival.

Find out more at our websites:

formpresents.com // oneinchbadge.co // rockfeedback.com // pitchforkmusicfestival.co.uk // mutationsfestival.com // visionsfestival.com