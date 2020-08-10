Digital Marketing Assistant

Are you a music industry professional looking to make your next move in digital marketing? Are you keen to work with an exciting young company that works exclusively in music? Please read on!

Plectrumm is a digital marketing agency that was started in early 2019 with the goal of changing the industry’s approach to artist marketing, helping deliver an unparalleled understanding of a musician or band’s fanbase, using our own unique internal systems and methods. Since formation, we have worked with some of our favourite acts, including Metronomy, Fontaines D.C., Dream Wife and our own Mercury Prize nominee Anna Meredith.

We are now looking for an enthusiastic member of the team to assist in the execution of our roster’s marketing campaigns from top to bottom, taking ownership of Plectrumm’s unique ideas as this person becomes a driving force of Plectrumm’s exciting future expansions.

Responsibilities:

Create and manage sale and traffic driving campaigns with paid advertising on platforms not exclusively limited to Facebook’s Business Manager, Twitter Ads and Google Ads.

Make a continued effort to stay on top of current marketing, tech and music trends, particularly those in the arts industry and even more importantly, the opportunities around Covid-19.

After training, you’ll accurately and quantifiably outline the performance of our digital output using reporting templates for our clients.

Record all advertising spends with 100% accuracy, utilising our internal admin sheets.

Form and maintain your own relationships with the important people working around our valued roster.

Update and maintain the Plectrumm website and social media – posting what the company and the roster has been up to, writing occasional blogs and assisting in our upcoming podcasting ideas.

Provide support with asset creation, both static and video –full experience here isn’t necessary.

Provide additional value to the overall company, assisting with any additional tasks that could help us take Plectrumm forward.

Personal requirements:

1 year experience in digital marketing (required), bonus points for experience with Facebook’s business manager.

Experience working, freelancing or volunteering in the music is a huge bonus.

A gig goer with a passionate and open mind about a wide range of music and new artists.

Some proficiency with Adobe Creative Suite preferred, but training will be provided.

Proactive, enthusiastic and passionate about adapting to the ever-changing world of digital marketing, the music industry and the impacts around Covid-19.

Impeccable attention to detail - particularly when writing advert copy and handling digital budgets.

Great at managing time and able to divide time between tasks effectively and prioritise when needed.

A team player - willing to work flexibly to tackle our focus on any given day.

Self-motivating and able to work independently.

Benefits & Rewards:

Plectrumm is a young company going through a period of rapid growth and you will be joining a small team that will lead the business into an exciting future.

You'll be working at the heart of some of the biggest artists campaigns of the year, aiding the selling of thousands of records, merchanise and gig tickets.

We work in an exciting, open plan, community heavy co-working space.

You’ll have an opportunity to bring ideas to the table that could potentially move the company into new directions.

Competitive salary depending on experience.

Please apply with both a CV and a cover letter.

Closing Date: 31st August 2020