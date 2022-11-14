ABOUT KOKO

An iconic fixture in the London Live Music Scene for the last few decades the new KOKO is back - reimagined, refurbished, and ready to reclaim its throne as THE destination of choice for both established and emerging Musical and Artistic Talent.

The newest addition to the KOKO family, The House of KOKO is a brand new four floor private members club offering members events, art exhibitions, exclusive performances and a selection of three different dining experiences and six different bars with a variety of options from New York Pizza and craft beer to Mediterranean fusions and fine wines with house and classic cocktails.

We are searching for an accomplished DIGITAL MARKETING ASSISTANT to join our marketing team in delivering innovative and fast paced multi audience communications.

Job Summary

We are looking for a keen and motivated Digital Marketing Executive to join our growing team at our Head Office in Camden.

You will support the Marketing Manager in the development and delivery of the marketing strategy for The House of KOKO and Cafe KOKO, however you will also be required to provide support across other areas within the company including KOKO Radio, KOKO Foundation, and more.

Heavily involved in ecrm, managing the day-to-day build of various newsletters for The House of KOKO and Cafe KOKO, from planning to execution, whilst also setting up presale announcements and updating the Members’ website.

A data driven individual, focussed on running regular testing to optimise newsletters engagement and conversion rates as well as reporting on results on a weekly basis.

Required to use our back end systems including Peoplevine, Pure260 and Seven Rooms and a good knowledge of all social media platforms as well as google analytics is essential.

Liaise regularly with key stakeholders in other parts of the business, from the music team, to operations, to reservations and the cultural events team, ensuring a high level of accuracy when communicating the wide variety of events to our audiences.

Brief copywriters and designers, ensure image folders are kept up to date, liaise with our social media teams and keep abreast of ever changing event schedules.

Contribute strategic and creative ideas and enjoy finding fast and positive solutions to any problems that arise. You will analyse data on a regular basis and make recommendations for continuous improvement.

A BIT ABOUT YOUR ROLE

Develop and enhance the member’s CRM schedule by making recommendations on best practices, and researching on ways to improve engagement and conversion rate

Building the members’ newsletter each week to promote music and cultural events, menu changes, House updates, and other areas of the business

Building the members’ weekly presale newsletter, creating assets in photoshop, gathering presale and general on-sale links, bios and imagery from the KOKO site and event confirmation memos, and assessing the most appropriate day to send each week

Choosing and editing images for newsletters

Building additional solus newsletters for large House events (eg. Halloween, Frieze Week, Member Parties)

Briefing copywriters and designers

Regularly running A/B testing and reporting on members and presale newsletters

Monitor signups for members events weekly and assess which events need extra promotion

Creating ticket links on Sevenrooms when a new event is confirmed

Adding member events to PeopleVine and ensuring they display correctly on the members website

Reviewing and selecting imagery and event copy and adjusting to suit The House tone of voice & brand

Ensuring members’ website is kept up to date with any new marketing assets or changes to events

Liaising with reservations team to ensure all Sevenrooms events are tagged correctly on the system (event location, booking policy, etc.)

Being reactive to any changes to events and ensuring Sevenrooms and Members Website are kept up to date

Liaising with Music, Member events and Partnerships team on event details

Ensuring all local businesses are kept up to date with Cafe KOKO offers

Building relationships with local business key contacts and liaising with reservations team to ensure all local business booking requests are attended to with local deals

Schedule and maintain KOKO’s digital screens playlists, liaising with wider KOKO’s team on content inclusion

GENERAL

Work with colleagues and agencies to help plan and implement marketing campaigns across KOKO its sub brands

Being aware of great performing activations and suggesting new strategies and trends to the team when relevant

Assist in the organizing of promotional events and traditional or digital campaigns

Prepare and deliver promotional presentations

Conduct market research as required

Attending events out of office hours, capturing content, as required by the needs of the business

A BIT ABOUT YOU

Two or more years’ experience of working within live entertainment/music industry

Experience in a digital focused role

Excellent verbal and written communication skills

A good understanding of SEO and Google Analytics

Demonstrable ability to multi-task and adhere to deadlines

Extremely well-organized with a problem-solving approach

Excellent knowledge of MS Office, CRM marketing tools, and experience working with databases and segmentation.

Warm and friendly

Experience with Photoshop, InDesign and the wider Adobe Creative Suite beneficial

Experience with Sevenrooms beneficial but not essential

A degree in Digital Marketing, Business or relevant field is a strong advantage

Industry

Music

Employment Type

Full-time