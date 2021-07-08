Your site will load in 16 seconds
Digital Marketing Co-ordinator




Position:
Digital Marketing Co-ordinator
Employer:
Snapper Music
Category:
Music
Location:
UK - London
Salary:
£27000 to £30000 per annum
Date Posted:
Jul 19th 2021
Snapper Music
Experienced digital marketing person required to join the team at a long established independent record company in central London, 3 minutes from Edgware Road tube station.

The ideal candidate will work within a team of six people and report directly to the Sales and Marketing Director, working collectively on new release projects and catalogue campaigns.

Snapper Music control a portfolio of record labels including three front line imprints specialising in rock, alternative and metal. Knowledge of these music genres is preferred.

Applicants should respond with a covering letter and CV to Johnny Wilks – johnny@snappermusic.co.uk

Experience Required:

  • 2 years relevant experience minimum
  • Social media campaign planning (all key platforms)
  • Social media content creation (Photoshop & video editing skills required)
  • Digital advertising campaign management, budgeting, target / audience assessment and reporting
  • Label / Sub label website updating (Wordpress CMS & html)
  • Digital ad copywriting
  • Direct-to-fan / b2b communication – inc. label newsletters (Mailchimp)

Not essential but would be ideal if candidate had experience in:

  • Music Sync pitching and sync portal management
APPLY
