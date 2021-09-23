We are really proud to share that we are a Level 2 Disability Confident Employer and so if you require any reasonable adjustments in order to apply please do contact us on resourcing@bbc.co.uk with the job ref in the subject. We advertise all our roles on Evenbreak, the specialist job board for disabled candidates

Job Introduction

Demon Music Group is one of the largest UK independent record companies, specialising in the marketing of physical and digital catalogue music with repertoire sourced from both major and independent companies around the world as well as our own vast library of rights. We control music catalogues from several high-profile artists across several genres including Suede, T. Rex, Belinda Carlisle, Donna Summer, Bob Mould and many more. We are the home to several successful labels including Demon Records and Edsel, creating specialist vinyl and CD packages and working with retail internationally. Digitally we have a growing business and operate across all the key DSPs. We employ a team of music enthusiasts covering all eras and genres and who are experts in their field. We are passionate about what we do and take pride and care in all our products ensuring our position as one of the UK’s leading independent record companies.

Are you a music enthusiast with proven digital marketing campaign experience within the music industry and the ability to use current social media platforms to engage with audiences? Our marketing team has an exciting career-building opportunity to join as a Digital Marketing Executive. This is a brand-new role where you will have ownership of your remit and an opportunity to create a huge positive impact. As the Digital Marketing Executive, one of your key responsibilities for this role will be the ability to manage and run successful campaigns using social media platforms like TikTok.

The Demon Music Marketing team is focused on creating excellent engagement to market both our physical and digital catalogues. We work closely with the physical and digital sales teams, digital and physical product managers to support Demon releases. We are a hardworking and flexible team, with lots of autonomy and keen to explore and develop new marketing approaches and ideas. We work closely with DSPs, artist management and talent to deliver exceptional campaigns.

Main Responsibilities

As the Digital Marketing Executive, you will be expected to bring a huge degree of knowledge, enthusiasm, creativity and passion to the role. The role will require you to develop and maintain key relationships within BBC/Demon Music Group and externally with artist management, media agencies and content creators.

Develop the existing Demon social media profiles to enhance our streaming profile

Work closely with Digital product manager to deliver timely marketing to promote streaming across Demon artists

Collaborate with artist management to assist in streaming marketing

Develop and establish TikTok profiles for all key Demon artists

Assist in content creation, and create ad hoc content where applicable

Develop and implement content calendars across key artists, trends, anniversaries

Work with media agency to develop paid spend campaigns

Develop Demon’s YouTube channels and subscriber base

Support with ad hoc sales and marketing tasks when required

Are you the right candidate?

At BBC Studios, we seek people who are passionate about who we are and what we do.

To be successful in this role, you will need clear music industry experience in digital marketing and campaigns.

You'll need the ability to work across all social media platforms, DSPs, and be able to strategically plan how to grow audiences. You must have experience of working across TikTok and other social media platforms with relevant examples of successful campaigns showing growth and engagement.

You will have experience in working with marketing agencies, design, and content creators and have the ability to create engaging content. Solid knowledge of pop music, or an understanding of how to research Demon’s acts. You will need to demonstrate enthusiasm about each of our acts/talents and all the music we release.

You will demonstrate the ability to forge and maintain strong and effective relationships with both internal and external stakeholders. You will have experience in working within teams and dealing with external clients. You must be numerate, computer proficient (Word, Outlook, Excel and PowerPoint, SAP Purchase Order Management), be creative, and able to demonstrate how to research projects and execute them efficiently.

You will have the ability to handle a busy workload and demonstrate a can-do attitude, enthusiasm, and passion for music.

*Important: Shortlisted candidates will be asked to submit a video answer to a question about a social media platform strategy as part of the assessment process. You will have an alternative option if you are unable to submit a video