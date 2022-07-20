Digital Marketing Executive

Package Description



Band: C

Contract type: Permanent/Continuing

Location: White City, London

We are really proud to share that we are a Level 2 Disability Confident Employer and so if you require any reasonable adjustments in order to apply please do contact us on resourcing@bbc.co.uk with ref: BBC/TP/2373779/62360 in the subject.

We advertise all our roles on Evenbreak, the specialist job board for disabled candidates.

We’re happy to discuss flexible working. Please indicate your choice under the flexible working question in the application. There is no obligation to raise this at the application stage but if you wish to do so, you are welcome to. Flexible working will be part of the discussion at offer stage.

Excellent career progression – the BBC offers great opportunities for employees to seek new challenges and work in different areas of the organisation.

Unrivalled training and development opportunities – our in-house Academy hosts a wide range of internal and external courses and certification.

Benefits- We offer a competitive salary package, a flexible 35-hour working week for work-life balance and 26 days (1 of which is a corporation day) with the option to buy an extra 5 days, a defined pension scheme and discounted dental, health care, gym and much more.



Job Introduction



Demon Music Group is one of the largest UK independent record companies, specialising in the marketing of physical and digital catalogue music with repertoire sourced from both major and independent companies around the world as well as our own vast library of rights.

We control music catalogues from several high-profile artists across several genres including Suede, T. Rex, Belinda Carlisle, Donna Summer, Bob Mould and many more.

We are the home to several successful labels including Demon Records and Edsel, creating specialist vinyl and CD packages and working with retail internationally. Digitally we have a growing business and operate across all the key DSPs

We employ a team of music enthusiasts covering all eras and genres and who are experts in their field. We are passionate about what we do and take pride and care in all our products ensuring our position as one of the UK’s leading independent record companies.

Main Responsibilities



This is a replacement for a key role, and as the Digital Marketing Executive you will be expected to bring a huge degree of enthusiasm, creativity and passion in the role. The main responsibilities would include

Develop the existing Demon social media profiles to enhance our streaming profile

Work closely with Digital product manager to deliver timely marketing to promote streaming across Demon artists

Working closely with artist management to assist in streaming marketing

Develop and establishing TikTok profiles for all key Demon artists

Assist in content creation, plus be able to create ad hoc content where applicable

Develop and implement content calendars across key artists, trends, anniversaries

Work with media agency to develop paid spend campaigns

Further develop Demon’s YouTube channels and subscriber base

Other ad hoc sales and marketing tasks when required

Demon Music Group is a small business, and within the marketing team you will need to be able to handle a busy workload and demonstrate a can-do attitude, enthusiasm and passion for music.

Relationships

Key relationships within the business with the Head of Product & Marketing, Marketing executive, digital product manager and digital sales manager. It is essential the candidate develops good relationships with artist management, media agencies and content creators.

Knowledge & Skills

Essential to demonstrate digital marketing experience, working across all DSPs and be able to strategically plan how to grow audiences.

Must have experience of working across TikTok with relevant examples of campaigns and success.

Must have experience of working across social media and have examples of successful campaigns showing growth and engagement.

Must have a solid knowledge of pop music, or an understanding of how to research Demon’s acts. The successful candidate would be enthusiastic about all the music we release and treat each act with the same enthusiasm.

Experience of working with marketing agencies, design and content creators

Must be able to have the ability to create content

Are you the right candidate?



You will ideally be able to demonstrate a strong knowledge and background in digital marketing.

You must be numerate, computer proficient, be creative and have ideas, be able to demonstrate how to research projects and execute them efficiently.

Ability to work across all social media platforms, all DSPs, Word, Outlook, Excel and PowerPoint, SAP Purchase Order Management.

Professional Experience

Essential at least 3 years digital marketing experience within the music industry, or a similar industry

Able to demonstrate working on a demanding schedule

Have experience of working within teams and dealing with external clients

Be extremely enthusiastic and passionate. This is a brand-new role and the right candidate can own the area and create a hugely positive impact on the business.

#youmakethebbc

About the BBC



We don’t focus simply on what we do – we also care how we do it. Our values and the way we behave are important to us. Please make sure you’ve read about our values and behaviours in the document attached below.

Diversity matters at the BBC. We have a working environment where we value and respect every individual's unique contribution, enabling all of our employees to thrive and achieve their full potential.

We want to attract the broadest range of talented people to be part of the BBC – whether that’s to contribute to our programming or our wide range of non-production roles. The more diverse our workforce, the better able we are to respond to and reflect our audiences in all their diversity.

We are committed to equality of opportunity and welcome applications from individuals, regardless of age, gender, ethnicity, disability, sexual orientation, gender identity, socio-economic background, religion and/or belief. We will consider flexible working requests for all roles, unless operational requirements prevent otherwise.

To find out more about Diversity and Inclusion at the BBC, please click here