Digital Marketing Manager, Warner Records

A little bit about our team:

Warner Records is home to some of the most ground-breaking and exciting artists in the world, including Dua Lipa, Foals, Nines, Royal Blood, Mist, Pa Salieu, Griff, JC Stewart and many more. We are an ambitious, close-knit team who are passionate about music, developing talent and breaking artists. We are looking for a forward-thinking music person with digital marketing experience, steeped in youth culture and excited by breaking new artists.

Why this could be your next big break:

Warner Records has re-emerged as one of the most exciting labels in the UK with huge recent domestic artist success. You will be joining this ambitious label as a core member of the digital team and be expected to craft and nurture the online presence of an assigned roster of artists. You will also be responsible for ensuring the artists you work with are actively building and engaging with their audiences in the social space. You should be a self-starter who loves to think creatively about the challenges of grabbing an audience’s attention. You should have a strong passion for both social platforms and music, with a can-do outlook who feels at home in a fast-paced working environment.

Here you’ll get to:

Lead on the implementation of social strategy, content and digital marketing for campaigns.

Work with artists, managers and internal teams to develop creative strategies for the continual growth & engagement of our artists.

Educate artists, empowering them to find their social voice and connect with audiences in a meaningful and powerful way.

Partner with key social content platforms around our campaigns (Facebook, Instagram, TikTok, Twitter, YouTube).

Oversee the briefing, build and maintenance of all artist digital touch points.

Collaborate with creators (influencers) to deliver creative and interactive campaigns that spark conversation and interest.

Be at the cutting edge of emerging consumer trends, technologies and platforms in the digital space.

Lead on digital advertising planning and spend with third party agencies to grow our audiences and promote our campaigns.

Work with artists and managers to write, build and send email communications that develop deeper relationships between our artists and their fans.

Provide insightful and supportive reporting around activity, promotion and reaction that drives our campaigns forward.

About you:

Strong interest in music and how it culturally fits into the social sphere.

Passion for finding ways to connect artists with audiences.

Knowledge of how to use social platforms to generate engagement and stimulate interaction.

Hardworking and creative problem solver whose able to multitask across multiple projects and work under pressure within a fast-paced environment.

Dynamic and outcome oriented, with a keen eye for detail and ability to deliver on ideas and objectives.

Strong data proficiency and ability to interpret information for strategic decision making.

Open minded and approachable, with an ability to communicate clearly and effectively.

Desire to build strong relationships with our artists and their teams.

Previous experience in the music industry desirable.

About us:

With its broad and diverse roster of new stars and legendary artists, Warner Music Group is home to a collection of the best-known record labels in the music industry including Asylum, Atlantic, East West, Elektra, FFRR, Fueled by Ramen, Nonesuch, Parlophone, Rhino, Roadrunner, Sire, Warner Records, Warner Classics and Warner Chappell Music, one of the world's leading music publishers with a catalogue of more than one million copyrights worldwide.

For more than four decades, WMG has been an industry-leading force in providing a world-class array of services designed to help artists and labels grow their careers and their businesses. Artist & Label Services is the umbrella for WEA (Warner-Elektra-Atlantic) – the pioneering WEA distribution and marketing network – and Alternative Distribution Alliance (ADA) – the ground-breaking global distribution company for independent artists and labels.

