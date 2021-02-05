Innovative artist services company Supernature is looking for an astute, organised Digital Marketing Manager to join the team as we continue to expand our in-house capabilities.
Supernature has quickly established itself as a force in the emerging artist services space, with an impressive track record developing and marketing the likes of AJ Tracey, Dorian Electra, Conducta & Kiwi Rekords, Sega Bodega, Juice Menace and many more. With a keen focus on empowerment and entrepreneurship, we partner with creators to provide career strategy, creative direction and a full set of production, distribution and business tools.
As Digital Marketing Manager at Supernature, you would work closely with the Marketing Manager, planning and delivering digital marketing campaigns and audience growth strategies across the roster. The successful candidate will be not only an outstanding, tech-savvy marketeer, but a passionate believer in the value of culture and artistic independence.
Your responsibilities:
- Planning and executing efficient, impactful digital marketing campaigns across records, touring, merchandising and more
- Working with clients, managers and internal team to develop and execute ongoing digital strategies for audience growth
- Maintaining up-to-date knowledge of the latest platform developments and social trends and adapting strategies accordingly
- Setting up and managing digital advertising on all relevant platforms, assigning spend to achieve campaign goals
- Social media management, including campaign strategy, content planning and optimising platform presence
- Analysing data from a variety of sources to assess campaign performance and adapt strategy as needed
- Liaising with the creative team to build digital assets for social media and advertising
- Collaborating with external creators & influencers to add value to campaigns via interactive content and activity
- Regular communication and reporting to keep clients and internal team informed of campaign milestones and performance
- Projecting and managing digital budgets effectively
About you:
- 2+ years experience in a digital marketing role, ideally in the music industry
- Proven track record delivering successful multi-platform digital marketing campaigns
- Extensive and up-to-date knowledge of digital marketing tools, including advertising platforms, social media and data analytics
- Excellent knowledge of digital media, and a deep understanding of its influence on popular culture
- Keen interest and thorough understanding of the current musical & cultural landscape
- Exceptional organisational skills and the ability to manage multiple priorities under pressure
- Dedicated, dependable team-player with excellent communication abilities
- Outstanding attention to detail and diligence in your work
- Constantly seeking self-improvement and expanding your skillset
- Keen advocate for artistic freedom and equity in the creative industries
Why us?
Supernature is at the cutting edge of the artist empowerment revolution. This is a unique opportunity to work with not only some of the most exciting artists in the independent sector, but a passionate team dedicated to creating a prosperous future for creators. We operate a flexible working policy, with unlimited paid leave.