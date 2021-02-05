Innovative artist services company Supernature is looking for an astute, organised Digital Marketing Manager to join the team as we continue to expand our in-house capabilities.

Supernature has quickly established itself as a force in the emerging artist services space, with an impressive track record developing and marketing the likes of AJ Tracey, Dorian Electra, Conducta & Kiwi Rekords, Sega Bodega, Juice Menace and many more. With a keen focus on empowerment and entrepreneurship, we partner with creators to provide career strategy, creative direction and a full set of production, distribution and business tools.

As Digital Marketing Manager at Supernature, you would work closely with the Marketing Manager, planning and delivering digital marketing campaigns and audience growth strategies across the roster. The successful candidate will be not only an outstanding, tech-savvy marketeer, but a passionate believer in the value of culture and artistic independence.

Your responsibilities:

Planning and executing efficient, impactful digital marketing campaigns across records, touring, merchandising and more

Working with clients, managers and internal team to develop and execute ongoing digital strategies for audience growth

Maintaining up-to-date knowledge of the latest platform developments and social trends and adapting strategies accordingly

Setting up and managing digital advertising on all relevant platforms, assigning spend to achieve campaign goals

Social media management, including campaign strategy, content planning and optimising platform presence

Analysing data from a variety of sources to assess campaign performance and adapt strategy as needed

Liaising with the creative team to build digital assets for social media and advertising

Collaborating with external creators & influencers to add value to campaigns via interactive content and activity

Regular communication and reporting to keep clients and internal team informed of campaign milestones and performance

Projecting and managing digital budgets effectively

About you:

2+ years experience in a digital marketing role, ideally in the music industry

Proven track record delivering successful multi-platform digital marketing campaigns

Extensive and up-to-date knowledge of digital marketing tools, including advertising platforms, social media and data analytics

Excellent knowledge of digital media, and a deep understanding of its influence on popular culture

Keen interest and thorough understanding of the current musical & cultural landscape

Exceptional organisational skills and the ability to manage multiple priorities under pressure

Dedicated, dependable team-player with excellent communication abilities

Outstanding attention to detail and diligence in your work

Constantly seeking self-improvement and expanding your skillset

Keen advocate for artistic freedom and equity in the creative industries

Why us?

Supernature is at the cutting edge of the artist empowerment revolution. This is a unique opportunity to work with not only some of the most exciting artists in the independent sector, but a passionate team dedicated to creating a prosperous future for creators. We operate a flexible working policy, with unlimited paid leave.