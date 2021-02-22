ABOUT US

One House is building a community of creators and artists. We exist to empower creative people as entrepreneurs to own their intellectual property while pursuing artistic and commercial success on their own terms.

Our vision is to reshape the architecture of the creative industries to put equity-ownership and self-determination in the hands of a new generation of uncompromising, independent, globally successful creators.

One House is also partnered with scientists, economists and charity partners to address underrepresentation in the creative industries and to deliver a robust decarbonisation framework for creative businesses. We are building a unique network of digital tools and physical spaces to empower our creators and our team.

We love to collaborate with people who share our passion for creativity. Come and say hello.

ABOUT THE ROLE

As Digital Marketing Manager you will be in charge of designing and implementing effective digital marketing campaigns to add significant value both creatively and commercially to artist led projects. Successful applicants will be innovative in their approach, able to work effectively across a number of projects and have an enthusiasm for the artists we represent.

YOUR RESPONSIBILITIES

Working closely with our creative team and clients to provide robust and impactful digital strategies

Analysis of data across platforms to help us make the informed and insightful decisions, as well as systematic reporting to the wider team

Managing and forecasting digital budgets

Co-ordinating all of our artists' digital presence across multiple platforms

Seeking out new technologies and developments across digital media as well as trends in social media platforms and wider culture

Planning and executing social media and content marketing on One House platforms.

ABOUT YOU

2+ years of digital marketing experience, preferably in the music industry

A keen understanding of the relationship between popular and music culture and digital media

Superb communication and organisational skills

Meticulous and proactive in nature

Strong understanding of DSPs, social media and emerging platforms

A track record of success in leading global digital marketing campaigns.

An idiosyncratic creative vision and a desire to seek fresh approaches

A deep understanding, curiosity and enthusiasm for music and music culture across various genres and scenes.

WHY US?

One House is trying to change the way the world works for creative people. If you want to be part of this story then this is a unique opportunity. We are passionate about maintaining a welcoming environment for all candidates and are constantly finding ways to invest further in the One House community.

TO APPLY

You can apply by submitting a cover letter and CV via our application link. Please apply even if you don't quite meet all the requirements, as we'd still love to hear from you.