Digital Marketing Manager

Job Summary:

Company: Academy Music Group

Location: London (office and remote working)

Reports to: Head of PR and brand communications

Working hours: Full-time

Role

A senior position in the communications and marketing team, you will have a solid understanding of digital marketing and be responsible for developing, implementing, tracking and optimising digital campaigns across a variety of year-round shows, tours, events and nationwide entertainment venues. Using multiple platforms, you will leverage, build and execute marketing strategies, ensuring the best in multi-channel delivery to achieve our core business objectives and commercial targets.

Our team

An integral role to the department, you will be leading an innovative digital team to foster productivity, teamwork and performance, where collaboration is at the heart of everything we do.

About you

Significant and demonstrable experience in a digital marketing role, focussing on music, media or entertainment and managing multiple accounts

Exceptional digital marketing knowledge in CRM tools, data management systems, websites and social media platforms

Strong digital advertising experience in social media, Facebook business and Google Ads

Excellent understanding of key analytic tools and reporting to translate data into insights

Proficient in all Microsoft Office Suite, including PowerPoint

Strong working knowledge of Google Analytics tools and analysis

Brand management experience

What we need

Analytical and detail-orientated

Data driven thinking

Strong digital skills, PPC, SEO, paid social, CRM

Highly organised, deadline-driven, self-motivated and proactive

Excellent communication skills

Positive can-do attitude and solutions focussed

Ability to work collaboratively and independently

Understanding of the wider industry landscape, key digital marketing and social media platforms and techniques

Flexibility to work irregular hours (weekends/evenings/public holidays)

What you’ll be doing

Develop and lead the digital executive team (CRM and websites executives)

Create and efficiently manage dynamic digital marketing campaigns for all shows, tours, events and venues across our digital platforms

Work collaboratively with the head of PR and brand communications and department leads (marketing, social and content, design, PR), promoters, partners, ticketing services and agencies to devise, execute and amplify multiple digital strategies to increase ticket sales, grow email marketing lists, increase website traffic, site optimisation, project-led campaigns, digital products and services, advertising revenues and social media engagement

Plan paid search and paid social strategies, optimise spend and performance in digital advertising and promotions

Build and maintain strong relationships with digital marketing managers and digital departments within promoter organisations, shareholders, ticketing and our core partners

Manage the digital executives (website) and the performance of our company websites and associate websites, products and digital services

Monitor website performance, explore new developments and increase website traffic, conversion, dwell time and engagement

Regularly review and optimise website content, meta data and site-map activity

Interface between internal and external teams for regular updates, including testing, security, hosting and website maintenance and new release requirements

Integrate and recommend briefs and define technical and UX requirements for website design, function and best practice

Implement SEO programmes and strategies

Set department targets and KPIs

Manage the central CRM executives and email marketing systems to optimise ticket sales, increase engagement and promote database growth across all touchpoints

Create, manage and update email templates and segments with the CRM team

Measure and report on the performance of ticket sales across data management systems and the success of all CRM campaigns

Use analytics tools and dashboards to monitor performance, report metrics and campaign analysis

Be the keeper of data integrity under GDPR and data protection guidelines

Create and generate daily/weekly/monthly and relevant reporting to inform key stakeholders, the wider business and campaign partners

Support the head of PR and brand communications with the online brand experience and work with external agencies and internal development teams as required

Build relationships with key platform partners, products and services

Stay up to date and communicate the latest developments in digital media, social and online advertising, key digital marketing trends and insights

Equal opportunities

We are passionate and committed to our people and go beyond the standard rhetoric of diversity and inclusion. You will be working in an inclusive environment and be encouraged to bring your whole self to work. We will do all that we can to help you successfully balance your work and home life. As a growing business, we’ll encourage you to develop your professional and personal aspirations, enjoy new experiences, and learn from the talented people you will be working with. It’s talent that matters to us and we encourage applications from people irrespective of their gender, race, sexual orientation, religion, age, disability status or caring responsibilities.

Our company

Academy Music Group (AMG) is the UK’s leading owner and operator of live music and entertainment venues with award-winning credentials. Several of our historic theatres are unique institutions of British music and culture and our vision is to inspire artists and audiences by hosting unforgettable live performances.

AMG is part of Live Nation Entertainment which is the world’s leading live entertainment company comprised of global market leaders: Ticketmaster, Live Nation Concerts, LN Media and Artist Nation Management.

APPLICATION DEADLINE: 21st January 2022. We reserve the right to close applications at any time.