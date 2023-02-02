Digital Marketing Manager

ACM is a specialist creative industries education provider with approximately 2,200 students on a range of FE and HE programmes in Music Performance, Creative Artistry, Production, Technical Services, Business Management and Game Development. Our creative and dynamic environment blends academic excellence and professionalism alongside leading-edge industry thinking and business innovation.

ACM’s Vision:

ACM will incubate potential and talent, supporting the personalised development needs of our students to facilitate a structured path from education to employment.

We provide a safe and supported space where creative talent and imagination can flourish in a caring environment. Barriers to learning are identified through a holistic and person-centred approach to unlock the potential of the individual, enabling personal growth through professional and academic development. Our core aim is for our students to enjoy lifelong sustainable careers underpinned by applied learning and a specialist, cutting-edge curriculum.

Therefore, our vision is to not only be the leader in applied, industry-connected, creative arts education but to also be the leader in care and support for mental health and other traditional barriers to learning, thereby driving up the standards expected within higher and further education.

ACM’s Mission:

To provide an immersive student experience, with a curriculum which is connected to the industry in real-time, based on a learning by doing ethos. Our core aim is to build confidence and self-awareness, providing students with the skills necessary to recognise and take opportunities.

Ultimately our mission is to enable students to fulfil their potential and enjoy a sustainable career within the creative arts industry.

ROLE PURPOSE:

The Academy of Contemporary Music (ACM) is looking for an outlier to help us break new ground in the world of Digital Marketing.

We are of course looking for an individual that can plan, manage, implement and review all our lead generation and student acquisition budget across all our digital platforms. With experience in SEO, Social Channel Marketing, content strategy, competitor analysis and paid advertising campaigns alongside a deep understanding of Google Analytics and data analytics.

We expect the successful candidate to be a superb communicator, able to work with our existing content team, videographer, graphic designer and channel management team on integrated and effective campaigns from planning to execution and activation through to review.

However we are also looking for somebody that can dream beyond the numbers and data, somebody who knows the difference between what could be done and what should be done - In our experience that is rare. Digital Marketing in the education space constantly evolves as does the ACM Product, the ability to scan the horizon both internally and externally is essential.

ACM is an institution that not only teaches our students how to be resilient and self-starting, but expects that of our team members too. Like the Creative Industries themselves, ACM eschews traditional hierarchy. We support good ideas, hard work and inspirational thinking wherever it takes place in the organisation. The successful candidate will be expected to take briefs and report results directly to the Group Chairman - and senior management. With this exposure comes a greater sphere of responsibility than in most institutions.

If you have the skills, energy and ambition to guide an institution with insight and intelligence from your very first day, you will find ACM a supportive, energising and inspirational place.

MAIN RESPONSIBILITIES:

Responsible for the planning and leading of digital marketing campaigns and developing new areas of online and digital communications, including but not limited to text messages, emails and smartphone applications

Running AdWords and paid marketing campaigns over all ACM Channels

Working closely with the existing content team, social media team and community management team

Regular monitoring and reporting on agreed performance metrics of digital channels

To ensure strong levels of communication through all digital remits

PERSON SPECIFICATION

Essential

Extensive previous experience working in a digital marketing role

Excellent grasp of all digital marketing techniques

Practical experience and understanding of content management systems

A passion for the digital environment

Experience in using CRM and Analytics tools such as Google Analytics

Excellent communication skills both written and verbal

Comfortable working in a fast paced and ever changing environment

Desirable

A qualification in Digital Marketing / Communications

Previous experience working within Higher Education

Highly organised team player with ability to work effectively under pressure and to tight deadlines

All ACM staff work to the same values which are:

Inclusivity

To empower individuals from diverse backgrounds, to maintain accessibility, and provide an inclusive organisational culture.

Supportive environments

To provide environments that support personal and professional development through a holistic approach and bring the benefits of the creative arts to the wider community.

Agility and innovation

To provide an inspiring organisational culture that embraces innovation through openness, flexibility, creativity and self-evaluation.

Connectivity

To recognise the benefits of working closely with industry and others, to embrace new technologies, and to provide meaningful opportunities, in order to enhance learning.

Professional and academically strong standards

To provide state of the art professional environments, to inspire determination and enthusiasm, and ensure high professional and academic standards

ACM is committed to safeguarding and promoting the welfare and wellbeing of our students and staff and we follow Safer Recruitment processes. All applicants will be required to complete screening appropriate to the post. This includes a Disclosure and Barring Service check and checks with past employers.

This job purpose reflects the core activities of the post. As the Department and the post-holder develop, there will inevitably be some changes to the duties for which the post is responsible, and possibly to the emphasis of the post itself. ACM expects that the post-holder will recognise this and will adopt a flexible approach to work. This could include undertaking relevant training where necessary. Should significant changes to the job purpose become necessary, the post-holder will be consulted and the changes reflected in a revised job purpose.

ACM reserves the right to close job adverts earlier than the advertised end date where required based on volume of applications.