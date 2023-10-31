Globally renowned electronic music labels, Anjunabeats and Anjunadeep are responsible for breaking electronic music stars Ben Böhmer, Above & Beyond, Tinlicker and Eli & Fur among many others. Alongside their recent ambient imprint Reflections, the Anjuna label family covers the full spectrum of electronic music from ambient and electronica through house, breakbeat and melodic techno and trance. We also manage our partner distribution labels This Never Happened, 17 Steps and Ophelia.



As Digital Marketing Manager, you are responsible for devising and implementing digital marketing activations across our label brand and priority artist campaigns.



You will have a close understanding of the full digital landscape, staying up to date on all new platforms, functions and their required formats (including relevant optimisation). You will provide authority and clarity on the best ways to amplify our brand and artist stories through external digital platforms.



You will have excellent attention to detail, a creative flair and an ability to process, analyse and communicate data trends.



Ultimately, you will be driven by results and impact, analysing them in realtime and pivoting where necessary.



Responsibilities:

Devise, present and execute custom and compelling digital strategies to amplify our artist stories, releases and label brands, including management of content and communication

Monitor, analyse and report on digital trends and changes (with emphasis on the industry, competitors and relevant campaigns)

Understand and manage online advertising campaigns across digital and social media (Facebook, Instagram, Tik Tok, YouTube, Google Ads etc)

Present, pitch and deliver digital partnership opportunities for both artist and label brands (including influence campaigns)

Track, measure and analyse results of all digital ad spend, providing KPI reports with evaluation of ROI and forward-looking recommendations

Work alongside art department and social content designer (and any relevant third party teams) to provide all assets in all necessary and optimised formats for digital marketing initiatives

Ongoing evaluation of social strategy; including a keen focus on short-form video content TikTok / Reels / Shorts. (in-line with overall strategy)

Collaborate, communicate with and - where necessary, seek approval from - relevant stakeholders, including but not limited to Senior Producer Managers, Artist Managers and wider marketing team members

Work with Marketing & Creative teams to direct an artist's social assets for optimum performance (eg. engagement)

About You:

At least 3 years experience in digital marketing department within the music industry

You are completely in internet culture, with a deeper understanding of the digital landscape and knowledge of both current and emerging platforms

A collaborative team player who can work with the wider team to identify - and deliver on - shared objectives and goals

A problem solver, someone who has the confidence and ability to identify challenges, create solutions and implement them effectively on their own accord.

Highly motivated with a curious and proactive mindset.

Composed in pressure situations, and being adaptable to cope with changing artist strategies.

Strong organisational skills with the ability to work on multiple projects at any one time.

Excellent communicator.

An electronic music enthusiast who is keen to attend shows, events and festivals.

Data savvy and passionate about using data analysis to understand and inform process.

What We Offer:

Competitive salary and profit share participation (paid three times per year);

Minimum 20 days annual leave which increases with service, plus three days between Christmas & New Year;

A creative, fun and sociable office environment;

Gympass Silver membership;

Premium subscription to Headspace and Strava along with many other health apps;

Access to our Employee Assistance Programme (EAP);

Access to our UK events and shows;

Cycle to work scheme;

Season ticket loan;

Excellent development opportunities;

Flexible working opportunities.

Participation in our local community charity initiatives

Please upload your CV along with a cover letter.



Closing Date Thursday 14th December, 2023 (we reserve the right to close this role sooner if we have enough applicants)



If you need to have a conversation with us about the application process before applying for this role please do not hesitate to email Claire Horseman at thehorsie@anjunabeats.com. We will be happy to discuss any reasonable adjustments to the application process that may be required or to answer any questions you may have around potential barriers you think there could be prior to applying. We recognise the importance of diversity within our team and are fully committed to embracing all types of talent.