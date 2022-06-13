Position: Digital Marketing Officer

Employer: FORM

Category: Marketing

Location: Brighton

Salary: DOE

Company description:

We are FORM, a passionate music company of committed music fans with offices in Brighton and London, that bring together historic UK concert promoters One Inch Badge and Rockfeedback. We are a curation-driven, progressive and artist-focused business that organises and promotes over 600 live shows a year across a broad range of mediums and genres for artists including Glass Animals, Father John Misty, Flume, The War on Drugs, Future Islands, Elder Island, Yard Act, Brian Wilson, Mogwai, Nils Frahm, Billy Nomates, and many more.

Our festivals include Pitchfork Music Festival London, Mutations Festival Brighton, Visions Festival London, and London Borough of Culture 2022.

Websites:

formpresents.com

oneinchbadge.com

rockfeedback.com

Job overview:

To develop and deliver progressive paid ad and organic digital marketing strategy across all live events for FORM.

Core responsibilities include but are not limited to:

Developing and undertaking the companies paid ad digital marketing strategy

Generating sales and driving traffic utilising paid advertising across all FORM platforms

Continuously refining our sales funnel in line with current trends – capturing and utilising data and converting sales throughout campaigns

Creating visual assets to template for digital use that engage customers, help sell tickets and provide additional value to the purpose of each campaign

Sending monthly reports to the company management, accurately and quantifiably outlining paid Ad performance

Accurately managing marketing budgets, utilising company systems to keep record of spend

Developing and building progressive paid ad marketing plans and paid ad performance reports for clients

Working closely with senior marketing management to devise and deliver advanced broader digital and social media marketing strategy

Assisting with other members of the marketing team on the companies organic Social Media strategy

Assisting senior management and external agencies with overarching company branding, website development and the companies marketing position

Providing company event representation at events across the FORM programme

Provide support across broader company projects and work as required

Working with the full team across positive drives towards EDI, environmental and work culture within FORM, supporting the Directors and rest of team to be leaders within the industry

Required skills:

A strong understanding of the genres and artists promoted by FORM

A proven track record of organising and running successful paid ad marketing campaigns within live music

A minimum of 2 years within marketing at a comparable events promotion / music focused company

Proficiency in setting up, monitoring, refining and reporting on paid ads across Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Tik Tok and Google, amongst others

A strong understanding of paid ad KPIs

Proficiency in Mac operating systems

Proficiency in MS Office

Knowledge of Adobe Suite programmes for creating and editing visual assets to template



Required attributes:

A pure and deep passion for live music and events

Immaculate attention to detail

Personal confidence

Ability to problem solve and work under pressure

Ability to work both within a team and solo

Hours:

Full Time - 35 Hours per week (excluding breaks) + overtime as may be required from time-to-time for thecompletion of your role

Start:

Immediate

Closing date:

We will begin interviewing for this role immediately, the job will close once the correct candidate is found

Application process:

Application via CV and Cover Letter only to jobs@formpresents.com. Successful applicants will be invited to interview.