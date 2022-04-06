Digital Media and Marketing Assistant

BACKGROUND

Key Production offers end-to-end manufacturing solutions in vinyl, CD, DVD, Blu-ray, cassettes, print

and bespoke packaging, working with major and independent record labels as well as individual

artists in music, media and corporate sectors. We work with some of the biggest names in these

industries and our network reaches across the globe.

With a rich history founded by Karen Emanuel, our CEO in 1990, what began as a team of 1 has

grown to 60 over 4 locations and is now the UK’s leading Design and Manufacturing Services

Company. It’s a place where you are positively encouraged and supported to learn and grow. Efforts

are recognised by everyone, Key Production has an environment that inspires you to take ownership

and puts fulfilment, happiness and wellbeing on its priority list.

JOB SUMMARY

You will provide a wide range of support to the Key Production marketing department. You should

have the ability to manage multiple social media accounts, executing campaigns and maintaining a

strong online presence across all companies. You should develop original content and suggest

creative ways to attract more customers and promote our brand, increasing web traffic and

customer engagement metrics aligned with broader marketing strategies. You should have a hands-

on attitude and excellent administrative skills.

MAIN RESPONSIBILITIES

• Community management: engage and facilitate online conversations with customers and

respond to queries while promoting our services

• Develop an optimal social media posting schedule, considering web traffic and customer

engagement metrics using scheduling tools as Hootsuite and Facebook creator studio

• Support the marketing manager with day-to-day and admin tasks, data analysis,

presentations, preparation of events, etc.

• Prepare social media and websites analytical reports

• Implement marketing strategies and campaigns

• Keep a tidy and organised schedule, plan ahead based on events, awards, special dates, etc.

• Resource images for online usage – align with the production team, organise photographed

products on file and research releases dates.

• Enrich our websites with original new blog posts

• Research audience preferences, industry-related topics and discover current trends

• Create engaging text, visual content and marketing copy independently and with the aid of

videographer and designer when needed

• Design posts to sustain readers’ curiosity and create buzz around new products

• Responsible for growing social media referral traffic to the companies’ websites

• Stay up-to-date with changes in all social platforms ensuring maximum effectiveness

• Ensure all-around consistency (style, fonts, images and tone)

• Update website content as needed

• Attendance and social media coverage at industry events and conferences as needed

SKILLS & EXPERIENCE

• Experience in multiple social media platforms, truly enjoys communicating and sharing on

social channels in a creative way

• Excellent English writing and editing skills

• Knowledge of office packages, Hootsuite, Asana, Facebook creator studio and Mailchimp

• Excellent verbal, written and interpersonal communication skills

• Proven ability to deliver original creative content

• Disciplined, organised and possess excellent time management and administrative skills

• Solution driven, flexible and proactive

• Excellent attention to detail

• Able to work under pressure within a fast-paced environment

• A team player with a can-do attitude and initiative

• Ability to work in team and independently

• Interest in the music industry

Key Production is an equal opportunity employer encouraging diversity in the workplace.

All qualified applicants will receive consideration for employment without regard to race, colour,

national origin, gender, age, religion, disability, sexual orientation, or veteran status, or any other

status or characteristic protected by law.



Please email your cv, portfolio and covering letter to recruitment@keyproduction.co.uk