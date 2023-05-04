Digital Operations Manager, UK

About Because Music:

The Because Group was established in 2004 with offices in London, Paris and Los Angeles and is active in music production, music publishing, touring, venues and festivals.

It is one of the leading independent music groups in the UK & Europe with recording artists such as Christine and the Queens, Parcels, Metronomy, Shygirl, Jeshi, Logic1000, Aluna, Major Lazer, Django Django, Manu Chao, Stardust, Charlotte Gainsbourg and Amadou & Mariam amongst others. The label also has a partnership with Ed Banger, the Parisian electronic music label that discovered artists such as Justice, Sebastian, Breakbot and Myd.

About London Records:

In 2017, Because acquired the London Records catalogue including artists such as Bananarama, Happy Mondays, Fine Young Cannibals, Orbital, Sugababes, Bronski Beat, Brand New Heavies and Goldie.

Since the acquisition the team has been delving into the rich back catalogue of artists and producing high end reissues and new remixes of classic tracks. Highlights include campaigns for Sugbabes’ ‘One Touch’, Orbital’s ‘30-Something’, Shakespears Sister’s ‘Hormonally Yours’ and Goldie’s ‘Timeless.’ The label has also put out frontline releases by Orbital, Shakespears Sister and Blancmange.

ABOUT THE ROLE:

Based in the London office you will report to the UK Managing Directors of Because Music & London Records and the Content Operations Manager (based in Paris).

You will be responsible for managing the digital delivery of all Because Music UK and London Records releases, updates, troubleshooting issues, handling catalog archive, rights management and optimization of video / UGC platforms (YouTube, VEVO, Meta, TikTok, Snap, Soundcloud…). You will also assist the Content Ops Manager in our operational relationships with all Ops teams at DSPs.

You will also work closely with the other Digital Teams (Digital Marketing Team, DSP Partnership Team, Business Intelligence Team), Marketing, A&R Team to ensure operational best practice is implemented across the business.

JOB DESCRIPTION:

Focussing on the Because Music UK & London Records roster and in collaboration with the Content Ops team, wider digital team and the UK marketing team, manage internal scheduling and set-up of all tracks, videos, digital products, upholding a high standard of accuracy and timelines

Liaise with UK project manager and WW digital team to coordinate metadata, release assets and product requirements. Provide support and proactive recommendations to these teams on operational DSP best practices.

Proactively maintain Because & London digital release catalogue, ensuring all stored metadata is accurate and complete

Manage deliveries to DSPs using LabelCamp platform and potential platform direct tools

Work with LabelCamp Support around operational needs, troubleshooting and resolving any issues

Manage all claiming and optimization on video and UGC platforms on the UK roster (Because & London)

Check proactively for specific asset issues including duplicate, missing and incorrect data

Work collaboratively with digital marketing team and the marketing team on video set-up and rights management, managing operations workload based on week-to-week priorities

Assist Content Ops Manager in operational relationship with our technical partner and DSPs

Contribute regularly to departmental documentation

Collaborate with Business Intelligence Team providing input and feedback on internal tools and workflow improvements

Maintain a strong operational knowledge of DSP platforms and capabilities and communicate ongoing changes and developments to the Digital Partnership Team.

Work with Chief Digital Officer and Content Ops Manager to review and optimize supply chain processes with a view to scale

Job spec will evolve in time following market, platforms and Because/London evolution

REQUIRED SKILLS AND EXPERIENCE FOR THE ROLE: