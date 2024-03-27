Domino seeks an enthusiastic and organised individual to join our London team as Digital Operations Manager



About the role



This role manages digital operations relationships and processes globally, across digital music service providers including Apple Music, Spotify, Amazon Music and more. The position is responsible for digital release set-ups and ongoing management of the digital audio catalogue across the Domino label.



Digital Products & Supply Chain:

Manage internal scheduling and set-up of all tracks and digital products (in collaboration with the Production team), upholding a high standard of accuracy and timeliness.

Manage deliveries to DSPs using the FUGA platform. Work with FUGA Support around Domino’s operational needs, troubleshooting and resolving any issues.

Liaise with Project Management (UK and US) and Digital Accounts team to coordinate metadata, release assets and product requirements.

Provide support and proactive recommendations to these teams on operational DSP best practices.

Proactively maintain Domino’s digital release catalogue, ensuring all stored metadata is accurate and complete.

Work collaboratively with Domino Publishing and Neighbouring Rights teams across implementing shared data standards and metadata consolidation.

Work collaboratively with Content Operations Coordinator on video set-ups and rights management, sharing tasks and jointly managing operations workload based on week-to-week priorities.

Digital Music Operations & Best Practices:

Manage and uphold best-in-class operational/technical account relationships across all digital music service providers (DSPs) globally.

Handle set-up and maintenance of new partner integrations.

Develop digital operations best practices and proactively identify future requirements (e.g. MEAD, performer roles). Maintain a strong operational knowledge of DSP platforms and capabilities and communicate ongoing changes and developments to the Digital Accounts and Project Management teams.

Technical Support:

Provide day-to-day support relating to Domino’s internal CMS, handling internal staff queries and training needs.

Collaborate with Tech & Development team, providing input and feedback on internal tools and workflow improvements.

Requirements

Meticulous attention to detail and accuracy

Strong verbal and written communication

Flexibility to work to tight timelines as and when needed

Ability to demonstrate an understanding of metadata and digital rights

Working knowledge of DSPs preferred, especially Spotify, Apple and YouTube

At least a year in a digital operations, digital supply chain or similar role at a label or distributor preferred

What we offer

Competitive salary

20 days of annual leave + Christmas break

Personal pension scheme (between 3-5%)

Hybrid working (currently 3 days in the office, Tuesday-Thursday)

Applicants should send their CV and covering letter to vacancy@dominorecordco.com



Closing date: before 23:59 on Monday 8th April 2024



We look forward to hearing from you!



Domino Recording Company is an equal opportunity employer committed to creating a diverse and inclusive work environment. All qualified applicants will be considered for employment without regard to race, gender identity, sexual orientation, disability, religion, or any other status protected by law.