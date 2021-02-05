Partisan Records is seeking an experienced Digital Production Manager to join our team. The position is full time and can be based in either New York or London. Salary competitive, dependent on experience.



Please apply with a resume, a cover letter specifying your reasons for applying (250 words or less) and a short list of your favorite records or songs from 2020 to jobs@partisanrecords.com



Responsibilities:

Working with US and UK label managers to manage global digital supply chain in line with release schedule

Assembly of metadata and label copy including ISRC and UPC generation

Ensuring all metadata and assets are compliant to the required standards

QCing and delivery of releases to all distribution partners / audio platforms

Overseeing delivery of masters

Digital archiving of music and assets

Auditing catalogue representation on digital platforms

Ensuring digital catalogue is exploited to the fullest across UGC platforms

Management of a digital catalogue transfer between aggregator partners

Resolving data conflicts and inquiries from internal and external partners

Overseeing the integration of our distributed digital catalogue into third party tools/applications

Collaborating with in-house team and third parties to coordinate the ingestion of the digital catalogue

Generally troubleshoot and be our authority for any questions and issues or questions that may surface from our distributed labels and internal stakeholders

Staying in touch with latest developments in digital music distribution space and always ensuring we are ahead of the curve

Lead other Digital operations improvement initiatives as and when they arise

Would interface with:

US & UK GMs

Finance dept. (metadata delivery for finance and royalties, neighbouring rights, etc.)

Physical Production (providing label copy)

Digital Sales (deliveries and QC reports)

Product Managers (production deadlines, deliveries, archives)

Required skills and experience:

Minimum 3+ years managing production in a record label or distributor environment

Experience with distribution technology, ie XML & DDEX and CRM

YouTube CMS Certification and familiarity with Apple Music Style Guide, Apple Connect and iTunes Producer, a plus.

Acute attention to detail

Ability to multi-task across multiple projects at one time

Clear thinker with ability to solve problems, whilst highlighting potential problems when necessary

Excellent written and verbal communication skills

Positive “can-do” attitude

Awareness and interest in creative packaging

Passion for music production and merchandise

Diversity and Inclusion: Partisan Records is an equal opportunities employer. We embrace diversity and are committed to a working environment where no one will be treated less favorably on grounds of their sex, race, disability, sexual orientation, religion, belief or age.