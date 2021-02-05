Partisan Records is seeking an experienced Digital Production Manager to join our team. The position is full time and can be based in either New York or London. Salary competitive, dependent on experience.
Please apply with a resume, a cover letter specifying your reasons for applying (250 words or less) and a short list of your favorite records or songs from 2020 to jobs@partisanrecords.com
Responsibilities:
- Working with US and UK label managers to manage global digital supply chain in line with release schedule
- Assembly of metadata and label copy including ISRC and UPC generation
- Ensuring all metadata and assets are compliant to the required standards
- QCing and delivery of releases to all distribution partners / audio platforms
- Overseeing delivery of masters
- Digital archiving of music and assets
- Auditing catalogue representation on digital platforms
- Ensuring digital catalogue is exploited to the fullest across UGC platforms
- Management of a digital catalogue transfer between aggregator partners
- Resolving data conflicts and inquiries from internal and external partners
- Overseeing the integration of our distributed digital catalogue into third party tools/applications
- Collaborating with in-house team and third parties to coordinate the ingestion of the digital catalogue
- Generally troubleshoot and be our authority for any questions and issues or questions that may surface from our distributed labels and internal stakeholders
- Staying in touch with latest developments in digital music distribution space and always ensuring we are ahead of the curve
- Lead other Digital operations improvement initiatives as and when they arise
Would interface with:
- US & UK GMs
- Finance dept. (metadata delivery for finance and royalties, neighbouring rights, etc.)
- Physical Production (providing label copy)
- Digital Sales (deliveries and QC reports)
- Product Managers (production deadlines, deliveries, archives)
Required skills and experience:
- Minimum 3+ years managing production in a record label or distributor environment
- Experience with distribution technology, ie XML & DDEX and CRM
- YouTube CMS Certification and familiarity with Apple Music Style Guide, Apple Connect and iTunes Producer, a plus.
- Acute attention to detail
- Ability to multi-task across multiple projects at one time
- Clear thinker with ability to solve problems, whilst highlighting potential problems when necessary
- Excellent written and verbal communication skills
- Positive “can-do” attitude
- Awareness and interest in creative packaging
- Passion for music production and merchandise
Diversity and Inclusion: Partisan Records is an equal opportunities employer. We embrace diversity and are committed to a working environment where no one will be treated less favorably on grounds of their sex, race, disability, sexual orientation, religion, belief or age.