Chrysalis/Blue Raincoat Music is a leading independent music company headquartered in

London and New York. Along with our US partner Reservoir Media, we own the legendary

Chrysalis and Tommy Boy catalogues, and we also represent artists through our

management arm Blue Raincoat Artists, and publishing via Blue Raincoat Music Publishing.

Digital Sales Manager



We are looking for an entrepreneurial, self-starting Digital Sales Manager to join our expanding

company. This is an exciting opportunity for an individual who wants to be part of a dynamic team

and to help grow this part of the business.

Responsibilities:

Devise digital sales strategies to increase revenues of the company’s recorded music catalogues (Chrysalis and Tommy Boy Music).

In conjunction with the national and international marketing teams, develop and implement the digital sales strategy.

Foster strong relationships at key DSPs, throughout UK, Europe, and the rest of the world (excluding North America).

Regularly communicate campaign plans, key marketing drivers, promo updates and oversee pitches of all label releases to DSP partners to secure favourable marketing, editorial support and develop unique partnerships.

Advise and work cross-functionally with project managers, digital and catalogue marketing, and social media teams in development of creative, high impact campaigns with a focus on executing the artists and company’s vision while maximizing commercial returns.

In conjunction with our US team, oversee collation and analysis of digital sales data to monitor effectiveness of digital marketing and sales strategy, identify key drivers of sales, create sales and audience reports for label and artist teams.

Advise internal team, artist managers and artists on emerging trends in the DSP space, single selection, and release timelines.

Communicate and collaborate Regularly and effectively with artists and artist teams on campaigns.

The ideal candidate will have:

A minimum of 4+ years digital sales experience in the music industry.

A passion for music with a specific awareness & appreciation of the Chrysalis and Tommy Boy Records catalogues and of our Frontline label artists.

Excellent relationship-building and relationship-management skills with DSPs.

An exceptional understanding of marketing campaigns & emerging trends in the music industry.

Excellent organisational skills and ability to manage multiple campaigns in a fast-paced environment.

The proven capability to work autonomously, demonstrating the ability to make impactful decisions.

Efficient, excellent time management skills and the ability to prioritise.

The overall drive and ability to push projects through to completion.

Strong communication skills, both written and verbal.

The ability to manage difficult situations with tact and diplomacy.

The ability to problem solve and keep calm under pressure.

A current awareness & understanding of digital media platforms & trends.

A strong technical understanding of organisational tools and DSP specific analytics tools.

A hard-working and enthusiastic attitude.

This is a newly created position within the company. Applications are encouraged from people who

believe in themselves and who want to work in a company that embraces individuals with individual

needs. We are an equal opportunities employer and welcome applications from anyone irrespective

of gender, race, religion, origin, age, sexual orientation, medical condition, or disability.



Email CV and covering letter to Jobs@blueraincoatmusic.com

Subject Reference: Digital Sales Manager

Closing date – 8th May 2022.