Digital Supply Coordinator

[Integral] is the music distribution and services division of [PIAS]. [Integral] champions and supports the best independent music in the world across our unrivalled international network. Established in 1982, the [PIAS] group operates across 16 offices around the globe to develop, build and leverage on local partnerships to increase exposure and routes to market for the repertoire, labels, and artists we work alongside.

Our Mission:

To be at the very heart of the independent music ecosystem.

To relentlessly and passionately discover, promote, market, sell and distribute the music of independent labels and artists.

To spread awareness of the music we champion with passion, integrity and care. To help it encounter audiences and build success.

To strive to deliver value to our repertoire and customer partners and continuously challenge ourselves to improve.

What you’ll be doing:

Be the first point of contact for issues with [Integral] content as raised by DSP Ops Teams.

Checking all new releases are delivered correctly and ‘go live’ on their release dates across all Digital Service Providers.

Dealing with content relocation requests on key platforms.

Checking content is correctly delivered and scheduled to go live on time.

Troubleshooting delivery issues in the global digital supply chain for both new and existing services.

Communicating with DSPs, labels and internal departments on a day-to-day basis.

Dealing with profiling requests from labels, ensuring that DSP standards are complied with.

Supporting the Repertoire Ingestion Coordinator with new release approvals in the Repertoire Management System as required.

Ensuring that timed releases are correctly set up in systems.

Test new DSP feeds to ensure that they are working correctly prior to going live.

Circulating the new release schedule as required to external partners.

Attend weekly scheduling meetings to discuss upcoming submissions and identify any potential issues and provide insight and guidance.

Keep the Head of Repertoire Operations informed of key issues and escalate where necessary.

Skills, Experience and Personal attributes:

Superb customer service skills and strong sense of urgency with the ability to navigate issues and find resolutions.

Strong understanding of Digital Service Provider metadata style guides and delivery requirements.

Minimum 1-2 years experience in a digital production related role.

Experience of working with DSP Content Management Systems.

Experience in operating Digital Asset Management systems an advantage.

Experience with or a strong keenness to learn technical infrastructure and processes.

Ability to pick up new systems and processes quickly.

Advanced Excel proficiency.

Demonstrated ability to make recommendations to effectively resolve issues by using judgment that is consistent with standards and policies.

Excellent written and oral communication skills.

Keen attention to detail and results driven.

[PIAS] and [Integral] is an equal opportunities employer. We embrace diversity in all its forms and are committed to a working environment where no one will be treated less favorably on grounds of their sex, race, disability, sexual orientation, religion, belief or age.