Director - A&R (Recordings)

Your Mission at BMG.

You will be responsible for overseeing all aspects of BMG artists recorded music career. You will be tasked to identify potential new signings and convert to signed BMG artist as well as to identify any potential additional business opportunities.

What You’ll Be Doing.

Identifying and building relationships with potential new artists in order to secure signing to BMG. Overseeing of the signing process.

Overseeing signed artists recordings.

Supporting and advising the artist in choice of producers/remixers/mixers and song writing collaborators.

Advising on choice of recording material.

Structuring initial points of recording deals.

Negotiating producer and remix agreements.

Managing the recording budgets.

Building and developing external relationships with lawyers/managers/agents/publishers to help find new artists.

Working closely with the internal departments to make best use of our resources in the breaking of our artists and campaigns of our existing roster.

Identifying business opportunities such as possible joint ventures with other companies.

Identifying possible acquisition opportunities.

Your Profile.

Good understanding of recorded music, copyright and contracts.

Strong existing network i.e.: Managers, Lawyers, Songwriters, Producers etc.

Excellent verbal and written communication skills.

Exceptional people skills.

Motivated & hungry to develop talent.

Entrepreneurial spirit and work ethic.

Ability to work under high pressure environments and meet deadlines.

Genuine love & passion for music.

Now, what's in it for you?

25 days annual leave plus 3 days between Christmas & New Year

Subsidised gym membership

Private Health Insurance

Competitive pension scheme

Annual gig allowance

Artist showcases

Cycle to work scheme

Season Ticket Loan

Access to our Employee Assistance Programme

Excellent development opportunities

A fun and sociable office environment

About BMG

BMG is a new kind of music company. Our mission is clear; to help artists and songwriters make the very most of their songs and recordings in the digital age. That’s why we offer the best creative support, provide the best access to platforms and work hard to maximize the value of each and every copyright, ensuring all our clients receive all payments promptly and accurately.

We are not a technology company – though we use the best technology. We are not just a music publisher or a record label – although we offer both services.

BMG is a company with service, transparency and fairness at its heart and a commitment to being the best international music company for songwriters, artists and everyone who works with us.

Here at BMG we are committed to equal employment opportunity and so all applicants will receive equal treatment regardless of age, disability, gender reassignment, marital or civil partner status, pregnancy or maternity, race, colour, nationality, ethnic or national origin, religion or belief, sex or sexual orientation. If you require any reasonable accommodation or adjustments due to a disability for any part of the application process, please send an e-mail to career.uk@bmg.com and let us know the nature of the request.

We are happy to discuss the possibility of reduced hours, remote working, flexible start and finish times, or compressed hours. We can’t always accommodate every request, but we do promise not to judge you for asking.

It is really important to us that our staff are paid fairly and proportionately so as such we are proud to be an accredited London Living Wage employer.