Director - Digital Sales

Your Mission at BMG.

You will be responsible for managing and driving the Digital Sales strategy for BMG’s UK businesses in order to maximise sales and streaming revenues for frontline, catalogue and international releases.

What You’ll Be Doing.

Overseeing the digital sales/streaming department for BMG Frontline, Catalogue and inbound international repertoire for UK

Developing and maintaining strong collaborative relationships with all digital partners in UK (Spotify, Apple, YouTube, Amazon, Deezer, etc.)

Building and developing strong working relationships with BMG’s distribution partner

Representation in artist, manager and label meetings to discuss digital agenda

Building and maintaining service driven and collaborative relationships with internal teams (Executive Team, Frontline, Catalogue, International, Digital Marketing, Production, Creative and A&R)

Working closely with UK and International Product Managers to help define digital strategies around new releases priorities for Frontline and Catalogue

Scheduling and attend regular meetings with digital retail partners – including listening sessions, artist meet and greets and general planning meetings as well as inviting partners to BMG gigs

Ensuring new releases and existing label priorities are properly scheduled in accordance with relevant partner guidelines

Collaborating with marketing on building out digital campaigns as it pertains to opportunities at the DSPs including on & off platform support

Providing managerial support for the Streaming team by directing guidance on weekly initiatives and priorities

Providing feedback on the performance of new release and catalogue campaigns

Implementing best practice advice to optimise the performance of BMG’s repertoire on digital services, including artist/label profile and playlist updates

Monitoring playlist placements and analyse the impact on streaming numbers

Your Profile.

5+ years of experience in the streaming sector at a known label and/or digital service

2 years of experience managing a team

Experience working with and managing creative talents and their managements

Open, collaborative and supportive

Service orientated

Open for change and self development

Exceptional presentation and communication skills

Advanced excel and data skills, specifically music industry related data and analytic tools (Chartmetric, Soundcharts, CrowdTangle, OCC, Nielsen, etc.)

Professional MS Office skills

Digital and data-savvy

Experience working with graphic design tools like Photoshop & InDesign beneficial

Bachelor or Masters degree in a relevant area a plus

Broad interest in all kinds of music

Now, what's in it for you?

25 days annual leave plus 3 days between Christmas & New Year

Subsidised gym membership

Private Health Insurance

Competitive pension scheme

Annual gig allowance

Artist showcases

Cycle to work scheme

Season Ticket Loan

Access to our Employee Assistance Programme

Excellent development opportunities

A fun and sociable office environment

About BMG

BMG is a new kind of music company. Our mission is clear; to help artists and songwriters make the very most of their songs and recordings in the digital age. That’s why we offer the best creative support, provide the best access to platforms and work hard to maximize the value of each and every copyright, ensuring all our clients receive all payments promptly and accurately.

We are not a technology company – though we use the best technology. We are not just a music publisher or a record label – although we offer both services.

BMG is a company with service, transparency and fairness at its heart and a commitment to being the best international music company for songwriters, artists and everyone who works with us.

Here at BMG we are committed to equal employment opportunity and so all applicants will receive equal treatment regardless of age, disability, gender reassignment, marital or civil partner status, pregnancy or maternity, race, colour, nationality, ethnic or national origin, religion or belief, sex or sexual orientation. If you require any reasonable accommodation or adjustments due to a disability for any part of the application process, please send an e-mail to career.uk@bmg.com and let us know the nature of the request.

We are happy to discuss the possibility of reduced hours, remote working, flexible start and finish times, or compressed hours. We can’t always accommodate every request, but we do promise not to judge you for asking.

It is really important to us that our staff are paid fairly and proportionately so as such we are proud to be an accredited London Living Wage employer.