Job Title: Director, Digital & Streaming, ADA UK

A little bit about our team:

ADA is the world’s leading distributor of independent music. From Central Cee to Defected, Abra Cadabra to 88 Rising and BMG to Macklemore, we work with labels and artists of all genres, spanning the hottest breaking talent to deeply established leaders in their field. Our award winning UK team are close knit and driven, actively collaborating with ADA’s wider global network from our London HQ.

Why this could be your next big break:

As ADA UK’s Director of Digital & Streaming you’ll take charge of our industry leading Digital department, driving digital commercial strategy for our artist and label partners and owning our relationships with UK DSPs. This Senior level streaming focused position is fast paced and highly collaborative, and we’re seeking an entrepreneurial executive who can drive opportunities for a true cross section of leading artists and labels. Running your own team, you’ll actively contribute to ADA’s business strategy at a senior level.

Here you’ll get to:

Be the senior leader of ADA’s UK Digital department, representing the ADA business with artist and label partners, digital retail partners and internal stakeholders

Work with the General Manager to refine and elevate ADA UK’s Digital strategy

Be the senior day-to-day point of contact for ADA’s artist and label partners with regards to streaming strategy

Maintain trusted relationships with our DSP trade partners

Drive our approach to data, reporting and performance metrics

Maintain strong working relationships with ADA’s US and International Commercial teams

About you:

You’re a passionate and entrepreneurial Senior Digital player with 5 years+ UK market experience

You have expert knowledge of the UK streaming landscape across all key platforms, spanning personnel, marketshare, genre level opportunities and future trends

You have strong current relationships with the UK DSP platforms

You’re a true people person who thrives on working with a varied network of stakeholders and partners

You place high value on company culture and love being part of a team

You’re a leader and a collaborator, comfortable taking charge and bringing out the best from those around you

About us:

With its broad and diverse roster of new stars and legendary artists, Warner Music Group is home to a collection of the best-known record labels in the music industry including Asylum, Atlantic, East West, Elektra, FFRR, Fueled by Ramen, Nonesuch, Parlophone, Rhino, Roadrunner, Sire, Warner Records, Warner Classics and Warner Chappell Music, one of the world's leading music publishers with a catalogue of more than one million copyrights worldwide.

For more than four decades, WMG has been an industry-leading force in providing a world-class array of services designed to help artists and labels grow their careers and their businesses. Artist & Label Services is the umbrella for WEA (Warner-Elektra-Atlantic) – the pioneering WEA distribution and marketing network – and Alternative Distribution Alliance (ADA) – the ground-breaking global distribution company for independent artists and labels.

